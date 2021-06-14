Michael Kors Line of Casual Mens Fashion has something for everyone this summer

This article is sponsored by Michael Kors.





Summer style meets relaxed sophistication in these hot finds from Michael Kors

You know Michael kors. Maybe you’ve gifted your wife or girlfriend a Michael Kors handbag in the past, or you’ve watched her adore stylish clothes featuring that iconic “MK” logo.

But guys, we’re not here to tell you about all the great things Michael Kors has for the women in your life. No, this one is it for you, because Michael Kors wants to make sure men are also ultra-stylish from head to toe this season. And we have a feeling this summer is about to be filled with social events to make up for last year, so trust us, you’ll definitely want to look your best when you come back.

Whether you’re dressing up for a laid-back weekend, trying to find the right balance of comfort and fashion for your new hybrid work model, or just looking for a trendy fit, Michael Kors has you covered with shirts, jackets, jeans, sneakers and more. They even have some nice accessories like sunglasses, watches, backpacks and bags, of course! Best of all, everything is made with comfortable, high-quality materials so you know you’ll be in good shape and feeling your best throughout the season.

So if you need to give your wardrobe a major upgrade this summer, look no further than Michael Kors’ latest menswear collection. Yes there is a lot to choose from, but don’t worry. We’ve picked our favorites for you below so you can get a head start on your most stylish summer yet.

Michael Kors men’s linen shirt

This lightweight linen shirt is sure to become your must-have for any event this summer. Wear it unpacked to airy backyard barbecues or slip it into a pair of chinos for all those rescheduled engagement parties that have been postponed over the past year or so. It’s casual yet stylish, and it’s super breathable so it won’t overheat, even on the hottest days of the season.

$ 73.50 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Men’s Zip-Up Striped Cotton Hoodie

When days at the beach turn into breezy nights, zip up this hoodie and head to the bonfire in style. Its sporty stripes make it a perfect combination for jeans or joggers, and its lightweight knit ensures that you will look and feel comfortably relaxed as you relax with a chill.

$ 66.60 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Men’s Hudson Logo Nylon Gabardine Backpack

This summer isn’t all about fun and playfulness; sometimes you also have to get down to business. But the new era of “post” -pandemic work has brought hybrid models where you can find yourself working from home today and in the office tomorrow. So make sure you can carry your laptop and other essentials back and forth (and vice versa) with ease and style in this beautiful everyday tote.

$ 223.50 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Slim Stretch Jeans for Men

These slim jeans are a wardrobe staple, offering the perfect amount of stretch for both comfort and refined style. The versatile dark wash suits almost any occasion, while the subtle distressed effect along the edges gives your look the right touch of attitude.

$ 73.50 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Men’s Keating Grained Leather Trainers

Minimalism at its best, these low top sneakers are the perfect finish for any relaxed fit. Soft pebble leather sits on flexible rubber soles for the perfect combination of style and comfort. Pictured here in white, they are also available in black for a better match with darker or more sophisticated sets.

$ 126 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Lincoln Sunglasses

These retro sunglasses will keep you cool from morning to night. Available in tortoise (pictured) or black, their sleek styling and neutral colourways ensure they’ll go perfectly with any summer ensemble you put together, so you never have to compromise on safety again. eyes for style.

$ 179 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Mens Paisley Harrington Jacket

Summer can’t be all sunny days, so prepare for a little drizzle in this sporty water-resistant jacket. Attention to detail makes this piece impeccably elegant, with its striped hem and ribbed cuffs (not to mention its subtly elegant all-over paisley print). It’s easy to slip on over a t-shirt when you go shopping or when you want to pop the style up on a chilly summer night.

$ 186 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Men’s Mini Floral Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Shirt

With an ultra-subtle little floral print, this button down shirt is designed to keep you (and feeling) cool on hot summer nights. It has a slightly relaxed fit and just the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort, so you can easily transform it from a casual Friday outfit to a weekend outfit apart. whole in a flash.

$ 67.13 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Men’s Theo Mesh Suede Sneakers

If you’re looking for an essential pair of sneakers at the intersection of cool and comfortable, look no further than these high-quality sneakers. They feature mesh and suede side panels for a sporty look and cushioned soles that provide all-day comfort.

$ 148.50 at MichaelKors.com

Michael Kors Oversize Slim Runway Watch Black

Summer goes by quickly if you don’t take the time to slow down and enjoy it, and this slim and sophisticated watch is a good reminder of that. Rugged, yet chic at the same time, its versatile monochrome styling makes it easy to pair this watch with any outfit for a sleek finish.

$ 195 at MichaelKors.com

