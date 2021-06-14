13 best last minute gifts for Father’s Day in 2021

This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 20, so in a few days. If you’ve completely forgotten about the holidays this year or just haven’t been able to get the father figure gifts in your life yet, the good news is that there are plenty of brands and retailers out there that offer great products. gifts for father’s day as well as fast shipping etc. Father’s Day gift recipients will never know you went shopping at the last minute. Below, we’ve rounded up some great last-minute Father’s Day gifts covering tech, clothing, cookware, and more.

Related

The best last minute gifts for Father’s Day

The best wireless mouse overall, according to tech expert and Shopping contributor Whitson Gordon, Logitechs MX Master 3 could possibly elevate function and form for anyone working from (or playing) home. It has an extremely comfortable contoured shape, multiple buttons, an additional scroll wheel and, most importantly, a free-spinning scroll wheel that will help you jump up or down a page with a flick of your finger, has writes Gordon.

Everlane Le Chino Performance

These chinos from Everlane are one of the best pairs of comfy home work pants for men, making them a great gift option for any daddy who likes to chill out. They are 4-way stretch for maximum comfort and are available in sizes ranging from a 28 inch waist to a 40 inch waist.

For the dad who spends a lot of time at the computer, this popular pillow is designed to help strengthen the core and back when seated. Shopping collaborator Claire Tighe previously described the cushion as a small adjustment to improve my working posture, it’s a more affordable option than getting a new office chair.

Related

The Wahl Cordless Magic Clip was previously dubbed the best cordless trimmer. It’s lightweight and has a lot of power, which is why it’s a favorite of Davide Marinelli from Davide Hair Studio NYC. It includes 90 minutes of battery life when fully charged. It also comes with eight attachment guides, styling comb, brush, blade oil, and more.

Jabras wireless earbuds are built with a transparent mode that lets ambient noise through as your kids or partner calls you, and they are resistant to light sweat and rain. Commercial Tech Editor Whitson Gordon said this is one of the best full sets you can buy due to its small size and touch controls.

Breville Milk Caf Frother

For dads and father figures who enjoy a cup of coffee at least once a day, the Breville’s Milk Caf frother will allow her to add up to 3 cups of hot or cold foam to her latt or cappuccino. Trade writer Rebecca Rodriguez relies on her Breville Milk Caf to whip up a quick, consistent lather to help satisfy her caffeine fix.

Related

If your dad is looking for grilling accessories to use for the next family barbecue day, the ThermoPros smart thermometer includes preset temperature guides for nine different meats and their different doneness levels (as recommended by the USDA), from rare well done. The digital meat thermometer features dual probe technology, which allows it to monitor the temperature of food, grill, oven and smoker from up to 300 feet away, depending on the brand, so it will not require him to constantly open the grill to check the food.

Underwear boxer SAXX

Most men don’t go out of their way to shop for premium underwear and Father’s Day gives you the perfect excuse to help them update their collection. These boxers from SAXX feature the brand’s patented BallPark pouch, designed to comfortably support and protect the most sensitive part of the male body. Menswear critic Jon Shanahan, founder of The Kavalier The YouTube channel and style blog previously told us that this is one of the best pairs of men’s underwear on the market.

Go Play Golf Gift Card

For the dad who missed the golf course in the past year or so, you might want to consider a Go Play Golf gift card. The gift card can be used at over 5,000 golf courses across the country and can be used for private lessons, clothing, golf equipment, a day on a private course and more. If he is a fan of Top Golf franchise, this gift card can also be converted for use at one of their sites. You can spend as little as $ 25 and up to $ 300 on each gift card.

Related

If the father figure in your life loves to travel and prefers to travel light when she does, this backpack from Briggs & Riley might come in handy. One of the best hand-held travel backpacks, it can be used as both a duffel bag and a backpack and has a laptop compartment, mesh pockets for organization and an RFID blocking pocket to keep your information safe.

One of the best eco-friendly shoes, these machine washable sneakers are made from merino wool, which is designed to be soft, wick moisture and resist odors. A good choice for dads who are always on their feet, they have a midsole designed to hug the wearer’s foot and are available in several colourways.

If the father figure in your life loves to cook but doesn’t like cleaning a lot of dishes, the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer could be a great last minute Father’s Day gift. One of the best affordable air fryers, it has a 6 quart cooking capacity and has four pre-programmed settings for air frying, roasting, baking and reheating.

Apple AirTag

Your father always loses his keys or his wallet? Help him keep track of his personal belongings with Apple’s new AirTag. Like the Tile, the AirTag attaches to the items you want to track and it can easily be located through the Apples Find My network. Each AirTag has the option of free personalization, so you can surprise it with an emoji, name, or other meaningful message (although there are character limits).

Related

Learn about the latest buying guides and recommendations from NBC News and download the NBC News app for comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.