Retailers and designers say dresses are back

“As a pre-owned brand we have noticed a strong increase in sales and interest (in dresses),” says … [+] designer Azeeza Khan, about his Chicago-based luxury brand Azeeza.

Alex Wallbaum and Evan Sheehan



Chicago-based designer Azeeza Khan launched her dresses at Neiman Marcus in May and the demand for her bold, statement styles seemed instantaneous.

Many of the pieces sold out on the same day, says Khan, whose luxury women’s brand Azeeza retails at Kith, Shopbop, 11 Honor and Bergdorf Goodman. Moreover, Khan is a Nike



designer and partner.

Likewise, designer Way Zen noticed her phone started ringing more in May, with customers placing orders for more dressy dresses and matching pants.

People want to dress up, they want to bring joy into their lives, says Zen, who designs all the pieces to order for her New York-based brand J Song International. People are planning to attend weddings, birthdays and they want to celebrate like before the pandemic. They want to forget everything.

Dressing is back in fashion as businesses and cities reopen and people are ready to socialize and ditch their casual attire in the event of a pandemic.

“People want to dress up,” says Way Zan, designer for New York-based J Song International.

Gerardo Somoza



Retailers across the spectrum are reporting increased consumer demand for dresses and dress styles. Ted baker is the latest brand to share as dresses and suits were in demand again.

More recently, we are seeing dresses return to the same level (in) our mix of activities as two years ago, Rachel Osborne, chief executive of Ted Baker, told Reuters. (We) see people coming in for costumes, the wedding season is hopefully starting.

The US clothing market totaled $ 84.6 billion in 2020, according to analysis from Coresight Research and data from Euromonitor, a 32% decline from 2019. Coresight expects clothing sales in the United States total $ 97.5 billion in 2021 and $ 104.7 billion in 2022, a 15% increase year-over-year. and 7%, respectively.

Consumers are looking for dressier categories driven by fun, as more consumers will be able to attend events and participate in rallies, says Sunny Zheng, analyst at Coresight.

After more than a year of casual dressing and working from home, maybe it’s time to refresh your wardrobe. The pre-pandemic clothes and shoes from 18 months ago now look dated and in need of a facelift, says Katie Thomas, head of the Kearney Consumer Institute.

During the Nordstroms



last month’s first quarter results, designer dresses and dress styles were highlighted as one of the categories that posted comparable performance to 2019 in March and April, with the strength continuing into the second quarter of this year. Other recovery categories noted included sunglasses, makeup and handbags.

The retailer believes consumers are ready to dress up again and plans a return to head-to-toe dressing for the fall.

It was really exciting to see our customers return to our stores as their lives began to return to a new normal, said Shea Jensen, executive vice president and general merchandising officer at Nordstrom. We’ve really seen a return to second-hand clothing, whether it’s for travel, a social occasion, or a formal occasion like a wedding. New arrivals for spring and summer seem to resonate with customers, as shorts, knits and dresses have been very successful categories.

In terms of styles, the retailer has invested in several trends that represent the joy of dressing up, Jensen says, while celebrating summer.

Giving our customers the ability to go back to more on-trend styles without compromising on comfort, Jensen says, like cheerful emotional prints applied to easy, flowing dresses.

One of those cheery dresses is the J Songs New York City map dress, featuring a hand painted map of Manhattan.

It attracts a lot of attention, says Zen, of the dress. We have people from out of town and all of a sudden they want to order the NY dress. Its has the spirit of NY.