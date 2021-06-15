Aritzia Accelerates Expansion into Men’s Sector with Acquisition of Premium Sportswear Brand Reigning Champ

Inspired by the culture of sports, Reigning Champ is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium sportswear, using unsurpassed materials and craftsmanship. Rooted in classic and timeless clothing, Reigning Champ is sold in the most influential digital and retail locations across the world and, following the acquisition, will immediately benefit from the infrastructure and operational expertise. peak of Aritzia.

“As an innovative design house delivering exceptional experiences through its online and retail platforms, Aritzia’s well-established track record as a successful direct-to-consumer business is one that we have long admired. Leveraging Aritzia’s unparalleled world-class infrastructure and expertise, this partnership offers an exciting path to elevate Reigning Champ to the next level as a premium sportswear brand. We look forward to working with Aritzia’s incredibly talented team to capitalize on the limitless opportunities ahead, ”said Craig atkinson, co-founder and CEO of Reigning Champ.

Atkinson is joined in the management team of Reigning Champ by the co-founder and vice president of manufacturing Chris Nordee and financial director Paul Heathcote all with a long history in the garment industry. They will continue to operate the business in partnership with Aritzia for a transition period of approximately five years to allow the two companies to focus on maintaining their unique brands and cultures while leveraging mutually synergies and efficiencies. advantageous to accelerate the way forward.

Aritzia will acquire 75% of Reigning Champ based on a total enterprise value of approximately $ 63 million. The remaining 25% stake held by the managing shareholders of Reigning Champ will be converted into Aritzia shares in a maximum of three installments from 2024 to 2026. Reigning Champ is expected to deliver approximately $ 25 million in turnover and $ 5 million of adjusted EBITDA in calendar year 2021. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in June 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. Aritzia will finance the initial purchase with cash on hand.

Finances | Raymond James acted as financial advisers to Aritzia, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acting as legal advisor. RBC Mid-Market Mergers & Acquisitions acted as financial advisor to Reigning Champ, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acting as legal advisor.

About the defending champion

Inspired by the culture of sports, Reigning Champ is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium sportswear, using unsurpassed materials and craftsmanship.

Founded in 2007, based in Vancouver, Canada and sold in the most influential retail and digital venues across the globe, Reigning Champ is rooted in classic and timeless clothing.

Our process is guided by our principles: Respect the details. Master simplicity.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and suppliers of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for each individual function and aesthetic. We focus on good design, quality materials and timeless style, while keeping in mind the well-being of our people and the planet.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive and highly personal shopping experiences on aritzia.com and in our 100+ stores across North America to everyone, everywhere.

Luxury every day. To uplift your world.MT

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. In particular, information regarding the conditions and timing of our acquisition of Reigning Champ as well as our expectations with regard to future results, objectives, performance, prospects or opportunities are forward-looking information. Depending on the context, this may include certain objectives as disclosed in the prospectus of our initial public offering, which are based on the factors and assumptions, and subject to the risks, as stated therein and in the present. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “might”. “,” Should “,” should “,” prospect “,” plan “,” anticipate “,” plan “,” continue “or the negative of these terms or their variations or similar terminology.

Given this unprecedented period of uncertainty, there can be no assurance: (a) the certainty and timing of our acquisition of Reigning Champ; (b) any limitations or restrictions that may be placed on serving our customers in reopened stores or on potential store closings; (c) impacts related to COVID-19 on Aritzia’s business, operations, supply chain performance and growth strategies, (d) Aritzia’s ability to mitigate these impacts, including ongoing measures to improve short-term liquidity, contain costs and protect the business; (e) general economic conditions related to COVID-19 and the impacts on discretionary spending and consumer buying habits; (f) credit, market, foreign exchange, interest rate, operational and liquidity risks in general; and (g) other risks inherent in Aritzia’s activities and / or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to. limit, the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual information form dated May 11, 2021 for the year ended February 28, 2021 (the “ISP”). A copy of the Company’s Annual Information Form and other public documents can be viewed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the Annual Information Form is not exhaustive and that other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to carefully consider risks, uncertainties and assumptions when evaluating forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or the date on which it is otherwise indicated) and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or commitment to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. .

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.