CLO Virtual Fashion Launches Global Community for Fashion Designers | national





SEOUL, South Korea – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 14, 2021– CLO Virtual Fashion, the global leader in 3D clothing simulation technology, has officially launched its global community for fashion designers: CLO-SET Connect. CLO-SET Connect is the very first global community for fashion designers to strengthen their digital assets through an open market, portfolio management tools and networking solutions. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005716/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) With CLO-SET Connect, creators can showcase their ideas and strengthen their designs by creating their own portfolio of 3D content. This allows creators to connect with each other, network, collaborate and showcase their works through the 3D viewer of the CLO-SET Connects platform. The CLO-SET Connects open virtual marketplace gives users the opportunity to purchase all of the essential components for manufacturing 3D garments. The market seeks to provide designers with an intuitive one-stop-shop destination for all the assets needed to create lifelike 3D clothing. In addition, the market creates a network for vendors and creators in the industry to showcase and sell their products and creations. Almost 100 renowned fabric companies and fashion material subsidiaries, such as Swatchon and Chargers, entered CLO-SET Connect as sellers, providing their digital assets to creators and brands. Currently, more than 1,500 virtual fabrics and 3D clothing components are sold through CLO-SET Connect. Since its inception, CLO Virtual Fashion has dominated the market by merging, consolidating and digitally converging all garment-related components through its cutting-edge 3D fabric simulation algorithm. With CLO-SET Connect, designers will be able to present, connect and collaborate like never before while having access to all the components necessary for the development of 3D garments. About CLO Virtual Fashion CLO Virtual Fashion is a multinational technology company founded in 2009. With over 15 years of research and development in clothing simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion leads the market in digitally merging, consolidating and converging all components related to digital clothing. thanks to its state of the art 3D fabric simulation algorithm. From 3D apparel design software to collaborative digital asset management and design development platform, consumer-facing services such as e-commerce virtual fitting, all of CLO’s products and services Virtual Fashions are interconnected to provide customers and users with a more consolidated experience. Their products include CLO, 3D design software for clothing designers and brands, Marvelous Designer, 3D design software for character artists in game and animation companies, CLO-SET, platform of communication and archiving for virtual clothing; and CLO-SET Connect, a global community for fashion designers and open market. CLO Virtual Fashion is a global business with offices in New York, Munich, Los Angeles, Madrid, Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangalore and Tokyo. For more information visit http://www.clovirtualfashion.com View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005716/en/ CONTACT: Trinity Griffin American Marketing Specialist CLO Virtual Mode +1 646 653-9323 [email protected] Natascha Mainz American Marketing Specialist CLO Virtual Mode +49 89 95457319 [email protected] KEYWORD: SOUTH KOREA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL TECHNOLOGY MARKETING SMALL BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN ​​MANAGEMENT LUXURY ONLINE TRADE OTHER TECHNOLOGIES TEXTILES SOFTWARE INTERNET FASHION SOURCE: CLO Virtual mode Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/14/2021 2:00 PM / DISC: 06/14/2021 2:02 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005716/en

