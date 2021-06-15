Review of My place at the table: an appetite for Paris





In 1986 Alexander Lobrano was offered a post as editor for Womens Wear Daily and W magazine in Paris. He immediately agreed. Never mind that he doesn’t know anything about his assigned rhythm, men’s fashion. John Fairchild, the dreaded publisher, told him not to worry. If it doesn’t work, it’s easy. I’ll fire you.

The beautiful memoir of Mr. Lobranos, My place at the table, reads like a novel, the story strung with the adventures of the authors as a gay and foreign man, haunted by a childhood secret that he does not reveal that towards the end. He is a poetic writer on food, whether he describes his first tasting of an apricot souffl or his childhood enthusiasm for chef Boyardee.

If Mr. Lobrano knew nothing about men’s fashion when he arrived in Paris, he knew even less about French cuisine. Gaining the courage to dine alone, he consults a guide who suggests that he bring something to read. You can also consider doing a crossword puzzle or even some low-key needlework. He moved into a restaurant renowned for its mushrooms. As a child, I had eaten them after being emptied from a small box with the image of a green-faced Pennsylvania Dutchman looking friendly. But when the waiter talks about cpes and trumpets of death (which M. Lobranos’ pocket dictionary usefully translates as trumpet of death), he is lost. The meal, however, is magnificent. Writing in a light, self-deprecating tone, Mr. Lobrano brings every scene to life in sultry detail, starting with his lonely childhood in Connecticut. He opens with the ode to a BLT sandwich he wrote in grade school. He gets an A, but his father is upset. Why hadn’t he written about baseball or climbing a tree? What I didn’t know then was that food would become my muse, my metaphor and my map to make my place in the world. In Paris, he persuaded his publisher to let him write an article on the legendary cheese maker Henri Androut, followed by another on oysters. The articles were so successful that he asked her to do a review of LAmi Louis, a sky-high bistro with only two dishes on the menu. I went there once and liked its seedy decor and food. Mr. Lobrano did not. He was shocked by a moldy tasting foie gras followed by lukewarm emaciated roast chicken and cold fatty potato straws. He wrote: LAmi Louis is not about food, but a certain type of common ostentatious consumption that binds powerful people to its sufficiency. No one had bothered to tell him that this was Fairchild’s favorite restaurant. Having survived this misstep, Mr. Lobrano is invited to report on a party given by Baroness Marie-Hélène de Rothschild. Its hilarious tale is reminiscent of the pretentious dinner at the Veneerings in Dickenss Our Mutual Friend. Mr. Lobrano thinks he recognizes a handsome young man standing with an older woman, so he tells him he loves his son’s restaurant. I’m his wife, sir, and he doesn’t own a restaurant, she said, turning her back to him. Dinner begins with shriveled lily of the valley paws that taste like a wet dog smell, followed by a pheasant that makes me sweat on my temples before registering on my palette with putrid shock. When he serves himself a piece of Brie, his hostess humiliates him by telling him that it is not done to cut the nose of a cheese. My place at the table By Alexandre Lobrano (Rux Martin / Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 239 pages, $ 27) Alexandre Lobrano.

Photo:



Steven rothfeld



One morning, he receives a quick summons to have dinner that evening in Milan with Giorgio Armani. Mr. Armani always claimed he didn’t know English, Mr. Lobrano tells us. Her ice blue eyes were cruel in beauty, and her nostrils and smile were strained. Their meal begins with porcini mushrooms, which have been flattened into small, round, chewy steaks under weight on a very hot grill, then sliced. The dish was presented with a gravy boat of oil, parsley and finely chopped garlic. I accepted the servers’ offer for the sauce. Garlic is so vulgar, Mr. Armani said as the waiter poured the sauce over my mushrooms. Eventually, Mr. Lobrano left Fairchild Publications and wrote a scathing review of La Coupole for Time Out. This ladle, beautiful Art Deco brasserie, dating from 1927, was one of my first stops in Paris. Not anymore. Its now owned by a chain; the charming, worn red leather banquettes have been re-upholstered in an ugly greyish brown. As for the food, Mr. Lobrano says: A pasty smoked salmon entree was served with a plastic interlayer still in place, a browning sprig of curly escarole and a single knob of butter wrapped in foil. . . . The famous French onion soup was lukewarm, tasteless, greasy and gray, like dishwater in a clogged sink. Unsurprisingly, the owner threatened to take legal action. On the advice of a postman, Mr. Lobrano discovers a restaurant unlike any other in Paris. At La Rgalade, located in a secluded neighborhood, chef Yves Camdeborde served brand new French cuisine. He tore away the corsets from the traditional idioms of French cuisine by mixing classic bistro cuisine and regional cuisine. . . then refine it with the technical perfection of haute cuisine and the sober but provocative use of expensive luxury ingredients such as truffles and foie gras. For three decades, Mr. Lobrano will explore the innovations introduced by young bistro chefs. It was a revolution: international ingredients, shorter cooking times and no heavy sauces. He is dazzled by dishes such as white peach and tomato gazpacho, ravioli stuffed with foie gras, and grilled wild salmon topped with powdered beets. He slips full gastronomic information into his book so skillfully that it drops out without you realizing it. His enthusiasm is infectious, though he does get a little turgid at times, writing about a sweet and creamy chicken liver terrine that was as earthy and satisfying as barn sex and pickled herring with potatoes. porridge, muscle comfort food reminiscent of the damp docks of northern European ports. Mr. Lobrano acknowledges a debt to his landlady, a French countess who lived upstairs. When she learned of her desire to become a food critic, she gave him some good advice. The first thing you will need to learn is to decipher the intentions of a cook. And then, with more experience, you can judge the success with which these intentions have been carried out. He did both admirably. Ms. Hodgson is the author of It Seemed Like a Good Idea Back then: My Adventures in Life and Food.

