



The transition from active service to the private sector is overwhelming for many Veterans. Up to 27% of veterans find it difficult to adjust to civilian life, according to the Pew Research Center. This can be especially difficult for veteran women, but VA and other private sector organizations are mobilizing to support these women. An organization, Dress for Success Austin (DFSA), provides a network of professional support, work clothes and development tools to help all women thrive in work and in life. DFSA and its affiliates across the country have three programs for any woman who wants career development assistance: Suiting works with women to choose interview attire and provide advice and support for the upcoming interview. Career advancement supports and helps women identify and strive to achieve their professional and personal goals. Includes mapping the future through financial planning. Leadership training teaches women to advance their careers and give back to their community. Former veteran Jessica Kirkham recently landed a job at TikTok using Dress for Success resources, a career change after working for five combined years as a cryptology linguist in the Navy and for the NSA. “I was taken to the DFSA at a veterans transition seminar hosted by the Texas Veterans Commission,” Kirkham said. “I was looking for advice on translating my military experience into something civilian recruiters and hiring managers would understand, and the DFSA’s Bridging the Gap for Women Veteran program helped me do just that. They also set me up with my mentor, Summer McAfee, and she helped steer me in the right direction with many phone calls and Zoom sessions, through which we polished and honed my CV and skills. in maintenance. “With the support of organizations like Dress for Success, people of all ages and skill levels can develop the confidence and soft skills they need to land the job of their dreams,” she added. “Veterans bring strong leadership skills, discipline and other essential skills to private sector businesses. Dress for Success Austin and BreakLine (a nonprofit organization in San Francisco) have helped me build my confidence and willingness to bring my authentic self to the private sector, especially TikTok. If you or someone you know is interested or would benefit from working with the DFSA or any of its affiliates, you can find their contact details at: https://austin.dressforsuccess.org/contact/. DFSA exclusively supports women, but there are other organizations like Quarry equipment which offer similar services to men actively seeking employment. They can be contacted at: [email protected] To see more information like this, subscribe to VetResources, visit: https://www.va.gov/vetresources/. Social media: Dress for Austin success Facebook: @DFSAustin

Instagram: @dressforsuccessATX

Twitter: @DFSAustinTX

Youtube Dress for success around the world: Facebook: @DressForSuccess

Twitter: @dressforsuccess

Instagram: @dressforsuccess

Youtube

Ian Lacy is a communications specialist in the VA's Office of Veterans Experience.

