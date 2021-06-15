How to style men’s shorts





Shorts began as knee-length pants designed for boys in the 1890s, serving as uniforms for schoolchildren and boy scouts. These days, these can be the unexpected star of anyone’s wardrobe if they are styled well. While shorts have always been a staple for casual outings, the right pair can also work in more dressy circumstances, like the office or even happy hour. Much of the worry comes from wanting to look well-equipped in a given place or setting. Below are some tips on how to wear and style shorts for different looks and occasions. The fit is so important that your shorts look stylish rather than lazy. Fabric tents with puffy cargo pockets and fabric tails hanging from the sides are not how men’s shorts should fit. Do not wear shorts of two sizes and call them “wide”. Fit is important no matter which fit you choose. Looser shorts can be worn while still looking tailored, as long as the fit is right. A slim fit doesn’t necessarily mean a slim fit. It just means everything has to fit properly. In other words, it has to adapt like it was designed to adapt. Denim shorts

A true classic, ideal for everyone. Like jeans, these are evergreen. Part of the lasting appeal is the relaxed approach to denim shorts. Wear them with an easy-going light-colored outfit, a cool crew-neck tee, or a shirt that looks great. Keep it casual and laid back, a scoop neck tee gives a casual look with denim shorts and sneakers. Chino shorts



Chino shorts are a staple in men’s summer wardrobe. The fitted lines of this warm-weather staple make them flattering for all body types. Since these shorts are often available in neutral and earthy colors, pair them with a polo shirt or button-down oxford shirt for a subtle preppy vibe and a matching outfit. The whole look can be paired with semi-formal leather shoes like loafers or boat shoes. Linen shorts



You can create a variety of outfits with linen shorts, but mixing textures can create some of the best. Choose a light sweater or opt for a romantic Victorian-style lace top for contrast. For a clean look for work or other formal events, add a linen blazer in the same color. Knit shorts



These easygoing casual shorts are great lounging products. Can be clubbed with any



kind of casual topwear, be it button-down collars, round collars or polo t-shirts. You can avoid shirts with these



knit shorts. Easy-going casual shoes go well with this look. Some of the best shoes and socks to wear with shorts



You have a choice of how to wear shorts with the right pair of shoes for your outfit. Since shorts are casual wear, most dress shoes and dress boots are out. Some of the best options to wear with shorts are sneakers, boat shoes, sneakers, and moccasins. Rely on invisible socks if you wear moccasins. Socks should work



pretty good if you wear sneakers. With contributions from Abhishek Yadav, Head of Design at Spykar. (The thumbnail images are from the Versace and Dior lookbook).



