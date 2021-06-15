Luxury vegan silk start-up raises the bar for sustainable fashion

Luxury comes in many forms, but often at a significant cost to the planet. This US-based company aims to make your home and pool both lavish and eco-friendly with vegan, silk-based products that call attention to sustainability in material selection, manufacturing practices and waste. post-consumer.

niLuu offers a superb collection of loungewear that doubles as swimsuit covers. Long and short bathrobes, shorts, pants, scarves, pillow cases and even sleep masks are all made from a PETA approved vegan silk. No silkworms are used in products and no animal proteins are used in production. According to the company, to create traditional silk, more than 1,000 silkworms are boiled to produce enough yarn for a single pillowcase. Plus, and you might not even know it, materials like bone marrow and egg yolk are used in traditional industrial fabric softeners, even cotton fabrics.

For a capsule wardrobe, the solid and printed pieces can be mixed and matched, and the focus on quality equates to a long life cycle. If the items end up in landfill, they are fully biodegradable, losing half their weight in just two months.

The material, called Cupro, is the result of a long-standing relationship between material developers and manufacturers in Turkey, where niLuu founder, designer Nilufer Bracco hails from. It carefully selected its direct material supplier, Ipeker Tekstil, based on its history in the region as a leading fabric manufacturer known for its sustainability efforts. As Bracco explained, Ipeker has a 150-year history, the majority of which is in traditional silk. In fact, Ipeker means Silk Men; and it is also the last name of the family that owns the business. Interestingly, a company with such a long history in silk had in fact determined that silk was not sustainable and that vegetarian-based alternatives had to be developed.

Ipekers’ long-standing relationship with materials development company Asahi Kasei has resulted in many fabrics. I chose to work mainly with a 100% Bemberg fabric because it best reproduces the softness of traditional silk. Bracco explained that the material offers weight, texture and feel that exudes luxury as well as function. Cupro is a fiber derived from cottonseed, which was previously considered an unnecessary by-product of the cotton industry.

Ipeker was also recognized as the best sustainable company in Turkey, which adheres to an internal Blue Balance sustainability program (BSOB). BSOB sets a standard for fair wages and worker safety as well as resource-saving practices. Put into action, this means low water consumption, a low carbon footprint and cruelty-free material production. The plant uses only recycled water for a closed loop system. Ipeker has also developed a way to recycle dye waste into fresh dyes.

We still have to ship materials and products, factories have to operate using energy and resources, etc., Bracco said. But our suppliers are leaders in their sustainability initiatives Asahi produces its Bemberg in a closed loop facility, ensuring that no harmful chemicals are released into the environment.

Indeed, Asahi obtained an LCA (Life Cycle Analysis) in 2016 and obtained the INNOVHUB Biodegradability, GRS (Global Recycled Standard), Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and ISO14001 certifications, a standard that recognizes the reduction and prevention of environmental impacts.

Cupro Yarn is produced in Japan in a factory with on-site power generation, and 40% of the energy consumed is renewable. Energy is derived from sources such as hydropower and electricity generation from biomass as well as solar energy. All waste is captured and reprocessed, recovering solvents before they enter waterways and using the waste to create energy. Exhaust heat is recycled to reduce heat loss and CO2 emissions.

Knowing that no company can maintain 100% sustainability, niLuu makes up for it with a 1% membership for The Planet, with a chosen nonprofit planting trees to fight deforestation. Additionally, the company donated 10% of all revenue to the Sustainable Ocean Alliance for a month after Earth Day.

All products are designed in Miami, where the company is based. As the brand is at the forefront of the impacts of climate change. As a young dynamic company, niLuu aims to create an uncompromising luxury brand for the protection of the planet and the workers.

To get the message across, Bracco said: Our quest for sustainability is the number one reason we are in business. We simply do not consider anything that we find unsustainable. By this I mean products that are manufactured (1) without considering environmental impact, (2) unfair working conditions, or (3) cruelty to animals. While these are our tenets, we recognize that we live in an imperfect world, so we like to think of sustainability as a journey, not a destination where everything is perfect.

Images via niLuu