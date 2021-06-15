Best Dressed Of The Week Michaela Coel, Joan Smalls, Hari Nef And More





After starting the month off with a hot style, the celebs ditched the rulebook last week. With no general trend or strict dress code to guide them, the stars opted for individualism, attending IRL premieres, parties and awards shows in personality-focused pieces. Leading the pack was the big winner of the week, Michaela Coel, who took top honors at the BAFTAs television Awards in a Maximilian Davis dress. Coels’ elegant black and red dress was wise at first glance, but the second the I can destroy you star turned around to reveal the bold looks with cutouts, her edginess came to the fore. When Davis’ design debuted in Fashion East’s Spring / Summer 2021 lookbook, it was solid black, but for Coel, he added crimson cuffs, a detail that added drama. Equally spectacular was the shock of Raf Simons acid yellow that Hari Nef brought to the TriBeCa Film Festivals screening of In the heights. A deceptively simple neon column paired with sequined opera gloves, the look was one of many standouts. In a corner, Nef brought modern minimalism; in the other, Joan Smalls offered a taste of Riccardo Tiscis’ sensual reinvention of Burberry tartan. Models verify that the cutout midi dress fits like a glove, but despite its overtly sexy figure and strategic cutouts, Smalls made it regal. Still, the fairytale moment of the night belonged to movie star Leslie Grace, whose classically-minded Armani Priv dress was pure fantasy. Attention to detail is what sets the couture apart, and the Graces fringed, sequined and mesh dress featured multiple embellishments combined with such care that the end product was seamless. Every time Grace spun on the red carpet, her movement lighting up the frenzy of sapphire blue and green crystal dresses, it was like a dream.

