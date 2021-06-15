Fashion
How Fashion Brands Celebrate Pride Month
Courtesy of Awe Inspired
With Pride Month in effect, businesses are showing their support for the LBGTQ + community. However, when it comes to deciding which initiatives are worth supporting, it’s important to do your due diligence and invest (time and money) in brands that go beyond products. sporting a rainbow and catchy phrases. Fortunately, there are several fashion brands that are committed to giving back to queer communities, while also providing shoppers with cutting-edge options for their closets in the process.
By the time June arrives, brands are all about the rainbow. But the proof is in the way they present themselves to marginalized communities during Pride and beyond. An excellent example, the jewelry brand Awe Inspired has teamed up with Pose star Indya Moore on a campaign commemorating Marsha P. Johnson, an American activist and member of the queer community who is best known for contributing to the Stonewall uprising in 1969. The brand sells pendants with the portrait of Johnson with 100 percent of the profits donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which helps protect and defend the human rights of black transgender people. Meanwhile, cult underwear brand Parade created a collection called Outside the Lines and donated 2,000 pairs of underwear to LGBTQ + organizations in need.
For more fashion brands big and small that are doing the necessary work, keep going. There are plenty of items worth bringing into your wardrobe that will also support a bigger cause.
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
Ophélie Blanche Ring
aureum.com
$ 250.00
Ten percent of proceeds from the new styles of Ophelia signet rings from Aureum will be donated to the OutRight International Action foundation to help defend the fundamental human rights of LGBTQ + communities.
Pride choker
theclearcut.co
$ 695.00
The Clear Cut jewelry group has teamed up with OutRight International Action and pledges to donate 5 percent of all proceeds from this colorful necklace to the LGBTQ + community, to help defend and advance their basic human rights.
Women’s Workout Tank Top
skimresources.com
$ 25.00
Puma’s new Pride collection designed in collaboration with model Cara Delevingne features unisex styles designed to inspire others to be free to be who they are. From clothing to accessories to shoes, the collection is designed to raise awareness and raise funds for charities around the world. The brand will contribute 20% of the proceeds with a maximum donation of $ 500,000.
LOVE 100 / E
jimmychoo.com
$ 675.00
Famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo has teamed up with Pose star and fashion scholar Billy Porter to bring you a sober collection for Pride. The luxury brand’s new collection is available in expanded sizes (up to a US15 woman) to be more inclusive, and has donated $ 100,000 to support The Trevor project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization.
Pride Tote
ralphlauren.com
$ 150.00
American favorite Ralph Lauren celebrates pride with a unisex collection of his time-tested classics. All proceeds from the purchase price of each polo shirt and 25 percent of the price of everything else will be donated to the Stonewall Community Foundation.
Grid Pride T-Shirt
Honoring Pride Month with two limited edition t-shirts, Guess released the tiny unisex capsule with $ 10,000 in sales donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
x Born This Way Foundation Hat
versace.com
$ 350.00
Italian luxury house Versace has teamed up with iconic pop star Lady Gaga Born this Way Foundation to create a small capsule collection that is both chic and understated to fit into your everyday wardrobe. Part of the profits will go to the foundation. Named after one of the singer’s most popular songs, the organization supports the well-being of young people.
Oversized crossover jeans
shopbop.com
$ 198.00
The Amazon-owned retailer Shopbop showcased a variety of LGBTQ + taste makers and a selection of pieces inspired by their personal style. The online shopping destination has pledged 20 percent of sales and $ 15,000 to the Human rights campaign.
Set of two checkered rings
rellery.com
$ 245.00
When you purchase Rellery’s colorful reissue of his signature Checker Ring, 50 percent of all proceeds will go to The Trevor project, which supports LGBTQ youth.
Harley t-shirt
The sustainable gender-neutral line released its black-and-white “Love for All” muscle t-shirts, with 15 percent of the proceeds going to THANK YOU.
Marsha P Johnson Necklace
aweinspired.com
$ 215.00
Paying homage to a black queer activist, jewelry brand Awe Inspired has teamed up with Indya Moore for their Pride Month campaign. All sales of the pendant, specially designed for the occasion, go to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute to help support black queer communities.
Colette Mule In Rainbow Floral Patent Leather
larroude.com
$ 280.00
Innovative brand Larroude has designed selected styles for Pride Month, and $ 20 for each pair sold will be donated to The NYC Center, the heart of New York’s LGBTQ + community.
Apex Diamond Ring
brilliantearth.com
$ 1,450.00
Part of the jewelry brand’s Mx Collection for Pride Month, the Apex Ring was designed for everyone and all types of love.
Extra Green Pride Candle
boysmells.com
$ 39.00
For its second Pride Month collection, cult candle brand Boy Smells has launched a selection of five new fragrances. Taking its support for the LGBTQ + community to the next level, the brand has pledged to donate 10 percent of sales for the months of June and July (with a minimum of $ 100,000) to The Trevor project.
x Lisa Congdon Love to All Pride Perfect Vintage Tee
madewell.com
$ 49.50
Madewell enlisted artist Lisa Congdon to design a collection of styles inspired by love for Pride Month. In addition, 50 percent of the sales of the offering will be donated to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), which seeks to defend everybody individual rights and freedoms.
Rainbow Brite Bracelet
roxanneassoulin.com
$ 75.00
Jewelry brand Roxanne Assoulin designed sets of colorful necklaces and bracelets as part of their Rainbow Brite collection for Pride Month. For every item purchased, 20% of sales will be donated to the Gay Center, which celebrates diversity and advocates for justice and opportunity.
Rainbow check trench coat
katespade.com
$ 559.00
In honor of Pride Month, famous womenswear brand Kate Spade offers a colorful selection of shoes, clothing and accessories, with 20% of the proceeds going to The Trevor project.
Love First Garment-Dyed Baseball Cap
J.Crew has released a selection of hats, t-shirts, tank tops and other pieces for Pride Month, and the brand pledges to donate 50 percent of its sales to PFLAG, the first and largest organization for LGBTQ people and their parents, families and allies.
Cool pack
yourparade.com
$ 82.00
Parade launched two color coded packs dubbed Outside the Lines. The cult label has pledged to donate 2,000 pairs of underwear to a range of LGBTQ organizations in need.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]