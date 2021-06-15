How Fashion Brands Celebrate Pride Month

With Pride Month in effect, businesses are showing their support for the LBGTQ + community. However, when it comes to deciding which initiatives are worth supporting, it’s important to do your due diligence and invest (time and money) in brands that go beyond products. sporting a rainbow and catchy phrases. Fortunately, there are several fashion brands that are committed to giving back to queer communities, while also providing shoppers with cutting-edge options for their closets in the process.

By the time June arrives, brands are all about the rainbow. But the proof is in the way they present themselves to marginalized communities during Pride and beyond. An excellent example, the jewelry brand Awe Inspired has teamed up with Pose star Indya Moore on a campaign commemorating Marsha P. Johnson, an American activist and member of the queer community who is best known for contributing to the Stonewall uprising in 1969. The brand sells pendants with the portrait of Johnson with 100 percent of the profits donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which helps protect and defend the human rights of black transgender people. Meanwhile, cult underwear brand Parade created a collection called Outside the Lines and donated 2,000 pairs of underwear to LGBTQ + organizations in need.

For more fashion brands big and small that are doing the necessary work, keep going. There are plenty of items worth bringing into your wardrobe that will also support a bigger cause.