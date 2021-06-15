Students take on the environmentally destructive fashion industry with Paris Watch Co.





Eshan Ravuri and Dhruv Gupta create an ethical and moral luxury watch brand for men. Eshan Ravuri and Dhruv Gupta of the University of Georgia (UGA) are the co-founders and brains of Paris Watch Co: a luxury watch brand that challenges the destructive environmental narrative of the men’s fashion industry. Appalled at the lack of ethical practices of luxury watch brands, Ravuri and Gupta considered disrupting the menswear industry and took on the challenge of creating a high-end luxury watch brand based on an ethic and a strong morals. Along with its classic meticulously handcrafted watches, Paris Watch Co has launched its new collection, Timber, which offers wood watches that are sustainably handcrafted with recycled wood, without toxic or artificial materials. No Timber watch will ever be the same. Each of the collection is completely unique in its own way. With this new green initiative, Paris Watch Co is committed to planting 10 trees for each Timber watch sold. More information can be found at https://pariswatchco.com/blogs/our-green-initiative/sustainable-fashion-2021. Ravuri and Gupta are no strangers to managing e-commerce fashion brands. As industry experts and two people passionate about showcasing character and personality in an ethical and sustainable way, UGA students began their mission to improve fashion and help the Earth. Paris Watch Co targets men who really value the craftsmanship behind the mechanics and the principles above all. Consumers no longer have to sacrifice quality for durability or understand their values ​​when it comes to their beloved watches. The co-founders knew exactly how the industry worked, what was missing and what was needed in the luxury watch market in 2021. Ravuri and Gupta decided to create a brand that distinguished an individual from the crowd and turned to the emblematic fashion capital, Paris, for inspiration. Timepieces are nothing less than an important place in today’s male wardrobe. Looking at previous generations, watches have always held significant power. Today, especially since social media is so prevalent in everyone’s life. However, big fashion brands always create cookie-cutter watch designs that look good at first but are nothing short of generic and boring – two terms no gentleman wants to be described. A men’s watch doesn’t just indicate the time of day. An elegant watch that has been ethically created and supported by art is what differentiates the average man from a charming and moral man, just like the car he drives or the whiskey he drinks. In collaboration with some of the best developers and agencies in the industry, Paris Watch Co will expand its collection line to luxury women’s watches by November 2021 to match the personality, identity, class and sophistication of the owner in an unprecedented way. Paris Watch Co is a company with new ideas that challenges what is the norm and strives to ensure sustainability through pure art, preserving our amazing Earth for future generations to cherish and giving an outdated industry the innovation she expected. Media contact

Company Name: Paris Watch Co.

Contact person: Dhruv Gupta

E-mail: Send an email

Call: 6783623020

Country: United States

Website: https://www.pariswatchco.com/ Publicity. Scroll down to continue reading.

