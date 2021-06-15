G7 fashion show boosts UK brands, rental websites and green agendas – WWD

LONDON – Britain’s biggest fashion release this year didn’t take place on a Zoom screen, via YouTube, or even during the June edition of London Fashion Week, which ended on Monday.

It happened on Cornwall’s seafront during the three-day G7 summit, which turned into a big publicity for UK designers, local fashion rental platforms My Wardrobe HQ and Hurr Collective, and the circular economy.

Who could miss Stella McCartney in a white printed cape dress of her own design, in Forest Friendly viscose? Or Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson’s new wife, wearing outfits – from brands such as The Vampire’s Wife, Amanda Wakeley and Damselfly London – all rented, for a few pounds, on UK platforms?

The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, turned to one of her favorite brands, Alexander McQueen, for the fitted red dress she wore for a date with First Lady Jill Biden and a group of schoolchildren at Connor Downs Academy.

Queen Elizabeth, meanwhile, tapped longtime designer Stewart Parvin for the floral-print jacquard dress she wore to have tea at Windsor Castle with President Joe Biden and the First Lady on Sunday afterward. -midday.

The images, circulated around the world, have given UK designers, businesses – and the all-important sustainability conversation – a much-needed boost at a time when the country remains in the grip of COVID-19.

On Monday evening, Johnson revealed that ‘Freedom Day’, or the final lifting of lockdown restrictions due on June 21, will now be postponed until July 19, due to the variant’s stubbornly high number of infections. Delta, or Indian, virus in parts of the UK

The UK government has said it wants as many people as possible to be vaccinated as the variant spreads, and wants to reopen the UK for good on July 19.

Meanwhile, the fashion on display sent a strong message about British creativity and the growing importance of the circular economy at the G7, where climate change was among the many talking points.

People watched and listened: After Symonds wore a dress rented by The Vampire’s Wife to the G7 dinner on Friday, Hurr Collective said it saw its “most sign-up” since the site launched in 2019.

Wakeley, who confirmed last month that she was shutting down her business, received an unexpected boost when Symonds wore her cobalt blue suit with wide leg pants to meet with the presidents of South Africa and Korea.

The suit, rented from My Wardrobe HQ, was proof that some pieces can have a long lifespan even after a business has closed.

“It’s always an honor when people in the public wear Wakeley,” the designer said. “And by renting her costume, Carrie Johnson is emphasizing the quality and durability of Wakeley’s design and craftsmanship.”

An MWHQ spokesperson said there was undoubtedly a “Carrie” effect at the summit.

“We saw an increase in rental orders over the weekend and received many calls and inquiries especially about the blue items she was wearing, including the Damselfly London floral dress. The Amanda Wakeley jacket has since sold out, ”the spokesperson said.

The bridesmaid dress rents 8 pounds a day and costs 295 pounds to purchase. The brand also has a strong green message.

According to its website, Damselfly uses excess fabrics ordered by other clothing designers and manufacturers and works with local suppliers. The company also asks its customers to use GreenEarth, a dry cleaning method using silicone, which is non-toxic and non-hazardous, as an alternative to petrochemicals.

Another outfit from Symonds, the LK Bennett “Sina” dress, which she wore for a meeting with the Bidens last Thursday, has seen increased demand. LK Bennett said he saw a 333% increase in sales for the item, according to a spokesperson for the company. It currently retails for $ 368, after being reduced by $ 460.

London-based futurist, designer and fashion educator Geraldine Wharry said the wardrobe choices Symonds made sent an important message, although she was disappointed with the outcome of the G7 as a whole.

“It’s important when someone like Boris Johnson’s wife wears a rental because it shows the general public what to do,” Wharry said, adding that people with different sets of purse strings know that sustainability is important. important “but they don’t necessarily understand how it can work.”

She added that “fashion is a political statement”, and although the G7 has not traditionally been a platform for fashion, the urgency of what is happening with climate change has prompted women like Symonds and McCartney “to campaign through their clothes”.

Wharry said from a fashion perspective, what people saw at the G7 was “the integration of sustainable choices. These were good steps, but there is still so much to do.

McCartney not only wore sustainable fashion in Cornwall, she also advocated for it at the G7. As reported, she met with international leaders as part of a CEO delegation convened by Prince Charles, a longtime environmental activist, as part of the Prince’s Sustainable Markets Initiative.

The CEOs represent over 300 global business leaders who are part of the Coalition of the Willing, convened by the Prince of Wales.

Ahead of the G7 meeting, McCartney spoke with Prince Charles ‘team at St. James’s Palace, saying, “My message to the big business of the world on climate change and the climate crisis would be,’ Look, this is the future. It’s not really about us, and if you want to be important, be part of the conversation, be cool and relevant in your business, then you’re going to have to react now.

McCartney, who wore a blue Forest-friendly viscose blue dress with vegan shoes at her lecture at St. James’s Palace, added that tackling climate change concerns “the next generation and the consumer, who will not really settle for less. So if you want to be part of the problem solving situation, you have to stand up now. “

As the G7 parade unfolded, the June edition of London Fashion Week also unfolded. It was a series of digital shows and events curtailed by ongoing social distancing restrictions. And while it was a low-key showcase, it conveyed a substantial sustainability message.

Last Thursday, ahead of the start of the three-day event, the British Fashion Council hosted its inaugural Institute of Positive Fashion Forum, a thought leadership event meant to galvanize the UK fashion industry and businesses into a global collaboration. – and local action – ahead of COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference which will take place in Glasgow in November.

During the one-day forum, speakers and attendees reviewed the findings of an Oxford Economics report commissioned by Clearpay and the BFC on the state of retail after COVID-19, consumer behavior and the engines of economic recovery.

Earlier this year, Clearpay became the main partner of London Fashion Week with a significant two-year deal that will see the platform buy now, pay later will endorse all of the British Fashion Council’s talent initiatives, support local designers and provide consumers with better access to brands and industry members.

The vast majority of those polled in the Oxford Economics survey said that the quality of a garment is a top priority and that the idea of ​​’reuse and recycle’ is important. However, “eco-friendly fashion shopping” was the least important lifestyle choice compared to environmentally friendly food consumption, transportation, energy and water.

Hence the importance of the messages of Symonds and McCartney to the general public.

During the London showcase, young designers also joined in the sustainability conversation, many moving away from the concept of seasonal or mainstream collections and thinking carefully about how they source and what they produce.

Robyn Lynch, the Irish-born rising star who is part of the NewGen talent support program, said she was pressing a break from the mainstream collections and the wholesale market in favor of unique capsules and collaborations with heritage brands .

This season, she approached sports brand Columbia, which she had associated with many childhood memories, and offered to design a capsule from some of their dead tissue.

The result was a sporty line with cool down jackets, knits and tracksuits galore with the Columbia logo splashed all over it. It was presented with a short film on the coast of Dorset, England.

Per Gotesson, another young London name known for their forward-thinking approach, also showcased a range of seasonal denim clothing and barely-there crocheted knit tops to coincide with the brand’s e-commerce launch.

Stepping away from the seasonal fashion calendar clearly makes sense for these labels. This saves them from hard-to-manage lead times and cash flow issues, which have traditionally been problematic for small London design houses.