NBA Star James Harden Joins Saks Online Business Board

Saks, newly formed as a standalone e-commerce business separate from Saks Fifth Avenue department stores, adds NBA star James Harden to its board of directors. Harden, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets and has led the league in scoring three times, is also making a minority investment in Saks. Its business portfolio covers several categories of consumers, including products with BodyArmor beverages, Stance socks and Pura fragrances. It also has a sneakers and clothing line with Adidas. “I spent a lot of time with James talking about fashion,” Saks executive chairman Richard Baker said in an interview. “It’s good to have board members and owners who are focused and motivated to grow the business. “ Saks Fifth Avenue, owned by a Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co., decided to split the e-commerce arm of its business into a separate entity earlier this year. Private equity firm Insight Partners has invested $ 500 million in Saks, with the company valued at $ 2 billion. Saks then added more funding for his plans with a $ 350 million revolving credit facility and a $ 115 million secured term loan. More than Three others will join the Saks Board of Directors alongside Harden: Deven Parekh and Adam Berger from Insight Partners and Franz-Ferdinand Buerstedde from Rhône Capital. This brings the new board to seven members, all of whom are men, although the company is considering adding more names and is currently in discussions with other candidates. Baker said Saks is investing in its digital capabilities and expanding its product assortment across all categories, from women’s handbags to men’s clothing, to fuel growth. Luxury retailers are jockpeeping for the position as a high-end product online shopping is gaining popularity. In this landscape, Saks competes with Farfetch, Mytheresa and Moda Operandi. Global sales of personal luxury items, which have come to a screeching halt due to the pandemic, are expected to return to 2019 levels by the end of 2022, according to Bain & Co. Saks CEO Marc Metrick told employees on Monday in a memo that the retailer is assembling its board to ensure it represents “a variety of perspectives and experiences.” The company said in a statement that Harden “brings expertise to help develop high potential consumer brands combined with a unique perspective as a notable fashion enthusiast.” Harden also has minority stakes in the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League. Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

