Top fashion photographers donated images to charity sale – WWD





Imagine being able to buy a photo of Sarah Moon, Arthur Elgort, Jean-Baptiste Mondino or Ellen von Unwerth for 250 euros, all for a good cause – and get a physical print that you can hang on the wall forever? The French charity Sidaction brought together the works of 66 photographers, some of them duos, from 15 countries which will be sold online during the Paris Fashion Weeks for menswear and haute couture. Twenty-five copies of each image, unframed at 30 x 40 centimeters, will be sold on fashionforsidaction.org from June 22 at 2:00 p.m. CET to July 8 at 8:00 p.m. CET. All of the proceeds from the sale, organized with the support of the Haute Couture and Fashion Federation, are intended for the fight against HIV / AIDS. As the coronavirus pandemic derails Sidaction's annual January gala, one of the biggest fashion fundraisers on the Paris calendar, the charity has turned to new formats. An online auction on January 28 showcasing items and experiences with links to haute couture and luxury fashion brought in more than € 200,000 for Sidaction, which funds research on HIV as well as prevention and assistance programs for people living with the disease, through around a hundred associations in France and abroad. The sale of photos – with works ranging from the 1950s to 2021 – was organized by Sidaction President Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Vice-President Line Renaud with the artistic direction of Sidaction ambassador Jean Paul Gaultier, who figures also in one of the lots. Photographer Jean-Marie Périer captured Gaultier in 1994 dressed as a pope holding a cross and wearing an AIDS ribbon. In a 2018 interview with Journal du Dimanche, Périer said the crazed fashion designer came up with the idea as a response to Pope John Paul II's speech in Uganda in which he called for chastity and fidelity. to end AIDS. Mondino contributed a portrait of Madonna wearing Gaultier's famous taper-breasted gold lamé stage costume. There are striking works in color – including that of a redhead sitting in the middle of Kourtney Roy's empty teal bus seats – and also charming blacks and whites. Pierre Boulat's, made in 1955 for Life magazine, depicts a French model wearing a white coat with curly hair that perfectly matches her three poodles as she strolls through bookstores along the Seine in Paris. Almost every decade is represented and the subject is varied. Participating photographers, who have all worked on fashion, were encouraged to donate unexpected images – hence natural scenes, animals and personal stories. Renaud said a celebration of photography seemed a natural follow-up to the January auction, as Sidaction is so connected to all aspects of the fashion world. She noted that most of the photographers "immediately responded positively to our call… all mobilized in the fight against AIDS". Barré-Sinoussi warned that the coronavirus pandemic has "had a direct impact on AIDS-fighting activities in France," including suspended research projects. "Over the past year, projections have sometimes dropped by 50% in some countries," she said. "We cannot allow all of the progress made over the past 40 years to be undermined. More than ever, we need support and this sale constitutes invaluable support for Sidaction and the fight against AIDS. The temporary sale is sponsored by Picto Foundation as part of its Picto Collection program, and all images and details of the sale will be featured on the Instagram account @fashionforsidaction. The sale also includes photos by Alasdair McLellan, Alexandre Guirkinger, Ali Mahdavi, Alistair Taylor Young, Alix Malka, Amit Israeli, Arnaud Lajeunie, Bettina Rheims, Camille Vivier, Coco Capitan, Damien Blottière, Ella Bats, Elsa & Johanna, Erwan Frotin, Erwin Blumenfeld, Ethan James Green, François Nars, Françoise Huguier, Frank Horvat, Geoffroy de Boismenu, Gorka Postigo Breedveld, Grégoire Alexandre and Christophe Brunnquell, Hélène Bellenger, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Isaac Marley Morgan, Jean-Daniel Lorieux, Jean -Paul Goude, Julien Martinez Leclerc, Katerina Jebb, Koto Bolofo, Laurence Sackman, Laurent Humbert, Louis Decamps, Luis Venegas, Marjolijn de Groot, Miguel Domingos, Miles Aldridge, Olivia Bee, Oliviero Toscani, Paul Rousteau, Peter Knapp, Philippe Jarrigeon , Pierre Debusschere, Rosanna Lefeuvre, Satoshi Saikusa, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Sophie Delaporte, Stéphane Sednaoui, Steve Hiett, Tania & Vincent, Thibault-Théodore Babin, Thierry Le Goues, Tony Viram ontes, Vincent Lappartient and Willy Vanderperre. The next edition of the Sidaction Fashion Dinner is expected in January. See also: Jean Paul Gaultier presents the previews of the Sidaction fashion auction Jean Paul Gaultier has undoubtedly won the sewing week Fashion photography comes to the streets of Arles







