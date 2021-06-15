Reduce your ecological footprint and do it right

Thrift stores on KSL Classifieds are one of the easiest ways for people in Utah to reduce their environmental impact (and give their fashion sense a boost while they’re at it).

Thrift stores are a great way to save money, find some stylish diamonds in the rough, and maybe buy a used DVD player while you’re at it. But did you know that second-hand shopping is also an easy way to build a healthier planet? You might not realize it, but the fashion industry accounts for a whopping 10% of the world’s carbon emissions and 20% of all wastewater. This means that each new outfit you buy costs more than the price listed on the label. In fact, the United Nations estimates that it takes about 7,500 to 10,000 liters of water to make a new pair of jeans, or about 10 years of drinking water for one person.

In a world where it can sometimes be difficult to find a sustainable way to shop, thrift stores are a simple and accessible way to reduce your personal ecological footprint. That’s why fashionistas and eco-conscious shoppers should turn to the environmental warriors at KSL Classifieds?

Yes, it’s KSL Classifieds. Utah’s favorite online marketplace isn’t just for taxidermized squirrels, used off-road motorcycles, and old golf clubs, it’s also a great way to give in to fashion. second-hand clothes new life. This quirky community market is home to one of the state’s largest selections of lightly worn clothing, and might also be home to some of the coolest vintage cuts that you will just have to explore and discover.

Lots of looks

Perhaps the best reason to shop KSL Classifieds for your new outfits is the sheer number of listings. With more than 3,500 offers in the Men’s clothes category and more than 4,300 in Clothing for women, there’s a ton of clothes there. It’s definitely more than you can put in a small thrift store, and by shopping online you can still shop for eye-catching items even when you’re not in the mood to leave home. You don’t even have to get up from the couch, just download the KSL Classifieds app and you’ll be searching in seconds.

Flights and offers

Tired of digging through the trash at thrift stores? Turn to the online trash can of the thrift store! From technical outdoor gear for a day on the slopes to stylish outfits for a night out on the town, you can always find discounted treasures in great condition on the KSL classifieds, some even new with tags. So before you add that new Gore-Tex jacket or shiny new nightclub top to your cart, check out KSL Classifieds to see if anyone has already made the purchase for you. There is a good chance that you can significantly reduce environmental and other costs.

Vintage atmosphere

Do you think KSL Classifieds is a service for your grandparents? Well guess what your grandparents have? Awesome clothes. KSL Classifieds is home to hundreds of unique vintage finds, from old-fashioned jazz gear to the types of leather jackets that will make people stop you on the street and ask you where the hell you got it. Finding your retro clothes on KSL Classifieds also helps you double your ecological value by shopping online instead of driving around town chasing those old school vibes.

Pagination of all sneakerheads

You know that awesome drop you missed because you didn’t camp out in front of the Nike store early enough? Maybe it’s on KSL Classifieds. With over 2,500 references each in the men’s and women’s shoe categories, there are always sneakers and shoes that are rare and in perfect condition. And if you can’t tell Moccasins from Lebrons or Crocs from Christian Louboutins, there are plenty of cheap everyday shoes to replace your worn out athletic shoes. Regardless of the size of your shoes, you will be able to keep that footprint small.

Shop light, shop local

If high fashion is the problem, then maybe petite fashion is the answer, and what is smaller than buying some old shirts from a local lady? While there are many small, sustainable fashion companies out there, they are not always an option. When it does, thrift stores are a great way to stay green and keep the love in the community. Buying used clothes locally will keep more clothes out of local landfills and give more money to neighbors, not big businesses. Shop KSL classifieds to find second-hand clothes from your phone or laptop, so you can help keep our climate healthy, our natural resources intact, and your look always so fresh.

×