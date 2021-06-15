Ryan Murphy talks about bringing “Halston” to the runway with Daniel Minahan [Podcast] – Deadline





“I love doing things about fashion,” Ryan Murphy tells us in the latest episode of Crew Call. “A lot of people think of fashion as frivolous and treat it as such. I think it’s real art, it’s our way of life and it’s “time”. I take it very seriously, ”adds the EP and writer who made Halston a priority as a limited series in its Netflix production contract. (L to R) Director Daniel Minahan and Ewan McGregor on the set of ‘Halston’

Netflix

Producer Christine Vachon and filmmaker Daniel Minahan tried to tell the story of Roy Halston Frowick’s rise and fall as early as 1996. The native of Des Moines, Iowa, went from being a milliner who made Jackie Kennedy’s famous pillbox hat to a roaring fashion icon. known for their shimmering, easy-to-wear clothes and dresses. Halston was arguably the first of his peers to make tailoring accessible to the masses, and its sale remains a cautionary tale to the industry. In its heyday, Halston signed a six-year, $ 1 billion license agreement with JC Penny to sell its Halston III line with affordable clothing, accessories, cosmetics and fragrances in the price bracket. from $ 24 to $ 200. Related story Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale to headline Ryan Murphy’s limited series “The Watcher” for Netflix The same day Murphy sold his very first screenplay in 1996, there was an article alongside the one about him in the trades on Vachon and Minahan. Halston functionality. David Pittu as Joe Eula, McGregor as Halston, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli.

Netflix

Murphy has a spiritual connection to Halston, as they are both originally from Indiana (the designer moved there when he was 14). the american horror story the architect says he would like “to continue doing episodes of Halston. I could do this my whole career and be happy. I miss them. I miss Halston. I love what Ewan (McGregor) did so much. I miss Elsa (Peretti). I want to spend more time with Liza (Minnelli). They are all such amazing characters, and how Dan created this world. There are, hopefully, more fashion-related series and movies in store for Murphy. As he mentions in the podcast today, he would like to return to Halston’s lair, Studio 54. “I don’t think even Dan knows that, but of course I would like him to, we’re going to do Studio 54 as a season of American crime story”Murphy told Crew Call. Deadline

“You can tell in my work that I am obsessed with this era. It was when I was a kid in Indiana that I got Liz Smith’s column in the Indianapolis Star, read about it, like, ‘Oh! I want to go there.’ I like what it is. I love this moment and this place. But I also feel like it’s a story of excess, and a story of two guys who had a dream, and took the dream too far and paid for it. I love Ian Schrager’s work and think he’s a genius. It’s an interesting story to tell through the prism of American crime story“said Murphy. After opening a nightclub together in Queens, New York, Steve Rubell and Schrager opened the doors of Studio 54 in Manhattan in January 1977. The venue has become a hotbed for celebrities and the epicenter of the city. craze for disco. Studio 54 imploded after Rubell and Schrager were convicted of tax evasion in 1979 and allegedly skimmed $ 2.5 million from club receipts. Both were sent to prison. Studio 54 saw a reopening, but didn’t last long in the mid-1980s. Additionally, today Murphy talks about a possible shooting-centric feature. Vogue reporter Diana Vreeland, he would like to take off. Here is our conversation with Murphy and Minahan:







