Sustainable fashion tips and techniques on a budget

The fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters in the world and the amount of waste from fast fashion is overwhelming landfills left and right. While purchasing sustainable branded clothing is a great ethical option, cost remains a significant barrier for many clothing consumers. A solid white shirt from Patagonia, a brand known for its sustainable practices, costs $ 40, while H&M’s fast fashion equivalent costs half. Sustainable fashion seems like something that is not accessible on a budget, but it can be. Here are some tips for achieving durability while serving up looks in a hurry.

Consume less fast fashion

Fast fashion is super affordable, so it’s hard to do away with it entirely. You don’t have to ditch Uniqlo and Shein entirely, but if you’re trying to be more sustainable, buying less from fast fashion brands is a great first step. Instead of a monthly commute, buy a few clothes every two months. It forces you to play with the clothes in your wardrobe while periodically adding something new. In addition, there are many fast fashion brands that offer durable lines made from the finest quality fabrics and ethically sourced materials. They’re a bit more expensive, but buying them instead means these parts are a bit more durable and the products won’t disintegrate after the first wash.

I also ask myself these questions every time I shop at fast fashion stores: Do i really need it? Do I have something similar at home? Will this be something I wear often or once in a while? Will this fashion trend be over in a month? Usually I tell myself that I buy fashion fast after answering a few of these questions. However, if it’s something I really want, I haven’t bought anything in a while and I know I’ll wear it, I’ll buy it because consuming less is better than constantly splurging.

Learn to sew

Sewing is a great skill to learn in case your pants get ripped or the seams on your shirt are crumbling. But even if you don’t have a dress emergency, sewing is a great way to spruce up some of the clothes you already have. Convert an oversized shirt or sweater into a cropped top or transform a skirt into cute shorts. This allows you to change your style without buying more clothes.

I highly recommend buying a basic beginner sewing kit from a craft store, along with different colored threads. You don’t have to buy a fancy sewing machine, you can start sewing by hand and invest more if you find you enjoy it. I learned basic sewing techniques by watching videos and getting advice from my friends, which gave me enough confidence to try these techniques on my clothes. But before you jump into one of your best items, use scraps of fabric or old shirts to practice. You could end up like me and screw up one of your favorite shirts.

Swap clothes with someone

Sometimes your friend or brother has a cute top that you want to steal while they are sleeping. Before being charged with breaking and entering, ask that person if they would like to swap clothes. It is best to do this with someone who is the same height or proportions as you. Even if you are of different sizes, you can still use your sewing skills to tailor these clothes to yourself.

For the clothing swap, look through the clothes you rarely wear. Keep in mind what your friend or brother is wearing and choose clothes that suit their style. Don’t try to swap your One Direction shirt if you know the person won’t be wearing it. Find a balance between clothes that you don’t wear but think they’ll like. Fill a garbage bag or laundry basket and go through these items individually. Keep the clothes they don’t want and give them away if you can’t see yourself wearing them. It’s a fun way to get some new clothes while getting rid of the clothes you never wear.

Raid your parents ‘or siblings’ closet

Trends often repeat themselves every 20 to 30 years. Today, the aesthetic of the year 2000 and the beginning of the 2000s are the biggest fashion trends. You will see people dressing as if they are stepping out of “Legally Blonde” or “Mean Girls”. But before you go to Forever 21 and buy your stock of miniskirts and bobs, the biggest inventory is already with you: your parents’ wardrobe.

Parents love to hang on to clothes from years and years ago that they never wear. They also keep most of their clothing in good condition. Ask them if you can take the clothes they rarely wear. They’ll usually say yes, and you might find some gold among the sea of ​​rubble. I was able to find vintage shirts and jackets from my mom and dad that didn’t fit anymore. Now I rock them and tell people I spared them. It also works on grandparents, uncles, aunts and even family friends!

While savings and resale sites are sustainable, these other unconventional methods can cost you less. You will be able to be sustainable but fashionable at the same time.

