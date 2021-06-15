Fashion
The summer dress that just converted me into Body-Con
I never thought I would repeat those words, but I wore a body-con, and I liked it, and I think you could too. We all like to categorize ourselves, especially when it comes to fashion, and while there’s nothing wrong with wanting to be in a style group, it can push us to categorize ourselves as well. For me, that’s how I ended up denying the body-con Dresses after a long and tumultuous love affair with them as a teenager. But 10 years later, I finally changed my mind.
As I hit my early mid-twenties and entered the workforce, swearing to ditch those tight styles was like coming of age. Looser, blouse-like dresses were my way of showing the world that I now dressed for myself rather than trying to fit in with everyone around me. Yet it was only until summer that I realized that I had identified myself as someone who does not wear a body-con Dresses for over a decade, like it was a badge of honor, when all I did was close myself off to a plethora of dresses that could happily complement my personal style.
My change of mind was also helped by the multitude of fitted dresses this season that look nothing like the flimsy iterations I wore as a teenager. It was a particular dress from Staud that sealed the deal: a two-tone midi that came in a flattering ribbed fabric and featured a V-neckline. This knit-like fabric is one of the identifying factors for body-con 2.0, and everyone else of COS to Totme are offering their own versions for summer 2021. However, other styles are available, from crochet and linen to cotton and pleated fabrics, and they are all equally stylish.
I wore my Staud dress during the heatwave with gold hoops and Birkenstock, and the thick, form-fitting fabric is comfortable, easy to wear, and looks surprisingly polished. And while I think I’ll always feel a little bit more of myself in a loose dress, I’m so glad that I have finally broadened the horizons of my wardrobe. Who knows? Maybe you will also become a convert. Scroll down to shop my dress and see similar bodycon styles.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
