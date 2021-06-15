Fashion
Phillip Lim Relaunches Men Using Streetwears Drop Model
If you can’t beat them join them but do it your way.
This is how Phillip Lim described the relaunch of his men’s collection.
Over the past year, as the pandemic raged, the designer took a break from producing his 3.1 men’s collection and took the time to reset his thinking and future direction.
Like many others, Lim was touched by the closure of life as we knew it and by the social unrest that emerged at the same time. What are we doing to each other? he wondered. And where does fashion fit? He said creating collections to get a click doesn’t feel right or meet what’s important today.
If I want to be useful, I have to do things to make life better, he said, adding that his past collections just seemed redundant. I need to understand where we are right now.
Although this new world is difficult to navigate, Lim managed to find the silver lining. The pandemic has given me a place to start over, he said. It gave us time to reflect, pause and think about what we still need.
So, on Wednesday, Phillip Lim 3.1 mens will return with a focus on an essential lint-free wardrobe for the modern man and a new business model, which replicates the successful drops of the sneaker and streetwear communities. He calls the collections kits and hell introduce four a year at the start of the season in which they will be worn.
This is the second phase of what I want to do. Men always need clothes, but I’m developing kits from the streetwear business model, he explained.
The collections will be sold almost exclusively online with only five wholesale accounts worldwide also selling the line. The summer collection will therefore be the one that will be abandoned next week.
Reclaimed power and ownership, Lim said. It is also more representative of what is happening now.
He admitted that this business model is a bit of a gamble, but because it doesn’t pursue fashion trends and instead focuses on basic pieces, he’s confident it will find its place.
That doesn’t mean it will be boring, he stressed. He is thoughtful and determined and will meet the needs of creative and entrepreneurial men looking for a well-designed foundation for work and play.
The marketing campaign to introduce the men’s line will deliver the same message. It was shot outdoors around New York City and was inspired by photographer Bruce Davidson, whose popular images taken in the city have been widely published. The Lims version features men holding flowers, walking around Chinatown, getting ready to shop at Key Foods, visiting a bodega, and getting on a subway train.
The 12-piece kit was designed for summer in the city, Lim said, and includes short-sleeved convertible collar shirts, single-pleat tapered drawstring pants, boxer shorts, fishtail parka. , a zippered bowler, sweatpants, a burnout cruiser shorts and a compressible anorak.
Lim said the next kit will be released in August and will build on the same post with parts for late summer-early fall.
Although Lim has been designing men’s clothing for over a dozen years, he admitted times have changed and we haven’t changed with them. And while his collection has always been streetwear-inspired, it’s not streetwear. Instead, Lim set out to create a wardrobe for men looking for a fashionable and mature alternative or clothing for the rest of us, he said. We can’t fight the drops, but I’m doing it my way.
