The 2010s might not have ended until a few years ago, but I still can’t help but remember or cringe at the fashion pieces we all decided to wear. Many people consider the last decade to be the worst era in fashion, so it’s the only right for us to rank the most iconic and popular fashion pieces.

6. Jeggings

The end of the decade saw us ditch the skinny jeans, but I think we all forgot about the skinniest jeans, or jeggings. Spandex pants that eerily resembled jeans with their fake pockets and zippers were all the rage at the start of the decade. People liked them because these pants were thinner and more stretchy than typical jeans. I’ll give the jeggings points for their innovation, but I can’t help but cringe at how far we’ve taken the concept of skinny jeans.

5. Skater skirts

When I think of a garment that dominated the 2010s, the skater skirt quickly comes to mind. You couldn’t leave your house without seeing at least one person wearing the skirt. The skater skirt was famous for its versatility and modesty, which is why the trend lasted for many years. Back then, I loved these skirts because they were the closest thing to a miniskirt that I was allowed to wear. However, I will never wear them again if the trend becomes popular years later.

4. Flower wreaths

Because the floral design was so popular, it’s no surprise that people started wearing flowers in their hair. Popularized by Lana Del Rey, the flower crown trend was all over the internet after wearing one in her Born to Die music video. The trend has shifted from the internet to music festivals such as Coachella and finally to everyday wear. There was something so ethereal and charming about ordinary people who wore flowers in their hair as they went on with their day. While the look of the flower crowns is cute, I have to admit that they were neither functional nor comfortable. As much as I’d love to see a flower crown revival, I’m not sure if this could be part of an everyday wardrobe.

3. 2014 grunge aesthetic

If you were on Tumblr in 2014, you probably remember the refined and watered-down revival of ’90s grunge. Many young adults and teens like me fell victim to the cultural reset known as the grunge aesthetic of 2014. This trend included many expensive micro-trends such as the American Apparel tennis skirt and Dr. Martens 1460 boots. This aesthetic wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but my love for it came from nostalgia, and I didn’t. can’t deny that she still has a strong influence on my sense of style to this day.

2. Floral print

The 2010s had some pretty questionable but popular models. Remember the madness of galaxies and herringbone prints? These prints still give me chills down my spine, but the floral design holds up to this day. Unlike other popular prints of this decade, the floral craze was soft and tame on the eyes. My favorite part of this trend was that anyone, regardless of their style or aesthetic, could fit it into their wardrobe. Whether it was embodying the vintage flower power look of the 70s or doing a more modern version like a floral print button down shirt, this pattern was the most versatile.

1. Oversized denim jackets

Even after the trend died, the oversized denim jacket I stole from my dad never really left my closet. These jackets had it all; they were stylish, comfortable and versatile. The trend was heavily inspired by the ’90s, with celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Tyra Banks reviving it back then. The oversized denim jacket was accessible and became a staple of the everyday person’s wardrobe. It’s rare that trends are still in fashion once the craze sets in, but the oversized denim jacket has stood the test of time.

If the 20-year trend cycle continues to be correct, we’re bound to see one of these trends pick up again by the 2030s. Hopefully the next generation will choose to wear pieces higher in our rankings, but i guess you just have to wait a few more years to see!

