NYC Indie Fashion Boutique Opens New Store With “Clueless” Closet – WWD





Rents are low, the urge to shop is high, and now another independent store is entering the fray with a prime location. Café Forgot, the up-and-coming New York independent boutique known for its mix of cutting-edge designers, will open its first permanent location tomorrow at 29 Ludlow Street, in the heart of a Chinatown corridor ironically referred to as “Dimes. Square ”. “ The store was founded by Lucy Weisner and Vita Haas in 2017 as a traveling pop-up concept that recalled the boutiques of their childhood in downtown New York. A fanfare ensued and in November 2019 they took on a temporary one-year lease in the East Village and launched an online store as soon as the pandemic struck – which gave them access to an audience at – beyond New York’s alternative social circles. With their new location, the duo have grown – building a sophisticated space that shows clothes in a gallery-like setting. A rotating rack recessed into one of the store’s walls is motorized like a dry cleaner, which minimizes visual clutter by showing only part of the store’s stock at a time. It is framed by a wall decal which was designed in collaboration with artist Maggie Lee. The vinyl will be changed every few months, making the installation a nifty take on the beloved closet from the ’90s cult comedy, “Clueless.” “I think we’ve moved in a more mature direction. We tried to avoid being very trendy and we kind of wanted to design a space that we could create and experiment with with different settings, ”Weisner said. The store has proven to be a gateway for independent labels like Marland Backus, Sherris and Blobb (whose duo cannot keep the rings in stock) to gain a greater reputation. They form the financial basis of the store’s success, allowing Weisner and Haas to sell more outrageous styles that are harder to sell. “We love that in-store parts sell out and then be able to support other things that are maybe more extreme in some ways, but definitely worth being here,” Weisner said. Their new store is located in a quadrant of Chinatown that over the past decade has grown from an off-grid hangar for skaters and performers to an ironic town plaza that’s both mocked and exalted by some. see and be. – saw crowd. Although nicknamed Dimes, the health-food cafe with Memphis-inspired interiors, the area has now grown with small boutiques – like those of Sandy Liang, Bode, and the Beverly’s and Coming Soon housewares concept shops. “It got really crazy,” Haas said of the scene in the area, which has raised anxiety among visitors stunned by the pandemic as soon as they step off the nearby East Broadway subway station. Haas herself is among the nervous ones. “I personally feel it’s overwhelming. I feel like I have to re-socialize sometimes, but it’s good, as a person who loves fashion, to be able to say, “OK, sometimes I don’t remember how to be at a party but I do. always how to talk about clothes. This is my safe space.







