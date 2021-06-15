Polaris Fashion Place owner files for bankruptcy





The Columbus-based company cited financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the Chapter 11 filing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio Washington Prime Group, owner of Polaris Fashion Place and approximately 100 malls across the United States, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday. The Columbus-based company cited financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the Chapter 11 filing. A spokesperson for Washington Prime said the Chapter 11 route is the most effective next step in resolving the company’s outstanding debt as we emerge from the pandemic. It will be business as usual at the Polaris Mall during the process, according to the spokesperson. Properties in Ohio owned by Washington Prime: Dayton Mall

Great Lakes Mall in Mentor

Indian Mound Shopping Center in Heath

Shopping center five

Lima Center

New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia

Polaris Fashion Place

Southern Park Mall in Youngstown

The Fairfield Commons shopping center in Beavercreek Washington Prime Group statement: The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing businesses, including Washington Prime Group, owner of Polaris Fashion Place. The company has determined that the Chapter 11 route is the most effective next step in resolving the company’s outstanding debt as we emerge from the pandemic. Throughout the Chapter 11 process, business will run as usual at Polaris Fashion Place, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue to operate as normal, with an emphasis on delivering enjoyable experiences to our customers. . Please note that certain subsidiaries, including the Company’s joint ventures and the majority of the Company’s special purpose entities holding properties securing mortgages, will not be in debt in Chapter 11 cases. Polaris Fashion Place is a non-debtor. and will not be affected by the Chapter 11 financial restructuring of the company.

