West Virginia men’s football joins Conference USA





The West Virginia men’s football team has a new home. The Mountaineers join Conference USA as an Affiliate Member, starting in the 2022 season. “Conference USA has quickly become a powerhouse in men’s football, with so many reputable schools having a strong tradition,” said WVU coach Dan Stratford, who has just completed his first season with the Mountaineers. “The ambition of our program is to compete with the best in the country, and we believe Conference USA provides us with the platform to do so.” Since the Big 12 does not sponsor men’s football, West Virginia has participated as an affiliate member of the MAC since 2012. “I think this is a great and positive decision for Dan Stratford as he builds our program,” said Shane Lyons, West Virginia athletic director. “Nine years ago our men’s soccer program needed a new home and the Mid-American Conference has served us well. We look forward to participating in MAC for another year and then turning our attention to a new challenge. ” Conference USA will feature 10 men’s soccer teams, with WVU joining Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion and UAB and affiliate members Coastal Carolina (starting in fall 2021), Kentucky and South Carolina. Marshall won the NCAA Championship last season. “As we continue to build on this year’s National Men’s Soccer Championship and a very rich and talented lineup of teams, we are pleased to welcome another traditionally strong program in West Virginia to improve one. of the most successful sports in our conference, ”said C- US Commissioner Judy MacLeod. West Virginia was 6-3-1 in the spring of 2021, including 4-3-1 in the Mid-American Conference game. The Mountaineers finished 12th overall in the RPI overall, conceded just six goals and recorded six shutouts during the season. The Mountaineers’ men’s soccer program has won five conference tournament championships and two regular season conference titles. West Virginia made 14 appearances in the all-time NCAA tournament with WVU’s last appearance in 2019 when the team won the MAC tournament to secure an automatic bid.

