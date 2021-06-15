Fashion takes action Textile recycling studies





Fashion Takes Action (FTA) whose mission is to advance sustainability throughout the fashion system has released a report entitled A Feasibility Study of Textile Recycling in Canada. The report was commissioned by Environment and Climate Change Canada and aimed to profile the possibilities and pre-feasibility of a local textile recycling industry. As the authors of the report noted, when most people think of plastics, packaging or everyday items come to mind, but only a few associate plastics with textiles. However, seven percent of all plastics in Canadian landfills are textiles, [which] makes textiles the third sub-category of plastic waste in absolute numbers after packaging and automobiles. So, this link between plastics and textiles is worth exploring, and questions need to be asked, such as: why does such a high volume of textile waste end up in landfills? And what possibilities currently exist for economically recovering this wasted material? To better understand textile waste in the Canadian context and its contribution to plastic waste, FTA conducted research from January 2020 to March 2021. The research and report is organized into five parts: A literature review to introduce and define textiles, describe global fiber consumption, and provide an overview of textile sorting and recycling methods

A description of the sources of textile waste, diversion and collection programs, and the roles of key stakeholders such as consumers, charities, second-hand retailers and sorters

A survey and analysis of textile waste from the non-residential sector, including fiber and yarn factories, textile and clothing manufacturers, and clothing brands and retailers

A technical review and analysis to assess the requirements and feasibility of various sorting and recycling processes (i.e. chemical, mechanical or hydrothermal) through a global market research on existing technologies

Recommendations for the best treatment of textile waste in Canada, presented in three categories: process-oriented, product-oriented and system-oriented One of the most striking conclusions of the report is that when all the conclusions are put together, considering raw materials, capital costs and technological maturity, the most promising technology to start a recycling industry of textiles in Canada is mechanical recycling. And, the best way to start this recycling operation, the researchers note, is to pilot with a retailer or manufacturer. To make this pilot successful, not only the technology, but also the potential end markets for the new products must be taken into account. They also identify the need for a platform that fosters communication among stakeholders and brings them together around shared challenges and opportunities, so that critical information is exchanged and a vision for textile recycling in Canada can be made. be created. Additional highlights of the researchers’ recommendations include the importance of: Making textiles a designated waste: Federal government and Canadian provinces must monitor textiles as their own type of waste Communicate the value of textile waste: Each province should establish textile diversion programs, and it should be mandatory that municipalities report textile waste data to the province Encourage textile waste diversion programs: develop intermediate textile diversion programs for municipalities that are not yet ready to divert all textiles Funding of textile diversion programs: helps finance the establishment of textile diversion programs at municipal level (this could include landfill bans). Fostering a Textile Recycling Industry in Canada: Encourage brand owners to keep their materials in Canada and potentially implement an in-store take-back program as a form of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Tracking of specific import data on textiles and clothing: currently, there are no data available on the number of textiles imported into Canada Funding a National Textile Diversion Working Group: Help establish a National Textile Diversion Working Group that promotes a circular textile economy, with multiple stakeholders along the value chain Textile Labeling Act Revision: New Materials Only Regulation Must Be Adjusted So All Provinces Can Include Recycled Content Conduct additional research on repair, refurbishment and recycling: fund additional research on the potential of these methods to reduce textile waste to landfills Encourage the use of recycled fibers: through purchases and tax / tax incentives for products made from recycled fibers Support post-secondary education for circular design: make it compulsory for fashion design programs in Canada to adopt a circular approach to design education.

See the report here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos