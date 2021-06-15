MySize partners with a French fashion retailer





Share Tweeter Share Share Share E-mail israeli society My size, which offers a virtual clothing fitting platform, is embarking on an expansion on the French market. The company said on a Monday (June 14) Press release he joined forces with the French fashion company La Caserne to offer the MySizeID application. La Caserne, a sustainable fashion incubator with more than 25 brands, said the MySize setup will help ensure sizing accuracy and reduce returns. Company brands include Diane ducasse, creator of DA / DA, and Hi Beaut, both of which will be offering the MySize app starting this week. MySize said its app uses sensors already built into customers' smartphones, to quickly get accurate clothing sizes in any brand's clothing. A shopper can go online, even from home, and find out what size item will work best. MySize said the app has been proven to reduce returns by up to 50% and increase average order value by up to 30%. Once some of the leading French fashion retailers are able to offer a superior customer experience and reduce returns, we believe there will be no turning back, said Ronen Luzon, CEO and Founder of MySize. We were thrilled to be a part of this change and looked forward to even more market expansion in the weeks and months to come. La Caserne cites ethical and sustainable fashion as one of the most important priorities of its brands. The company sees the MySize app as a way to reduce the carbon footprint of its brands by reducing returns. The MySizes app, which is brand specific, works with buyers' actual measurements to find the appropriate garment size. It helps provide contactless transactions that consumers can continue even as the COVID-19 crisis recedes. At the height of the pandemic last May, Luzon said, we believe there will be a lasting change in shopping behavior once quarantine restrictions are lifted and consumers are again allowed to shop. shopping in stores.











