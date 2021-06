Ivanka Trump turns heads in a racy yellow cutout dress | Pictures

After leaving official life in the White House, the 39-year-old has a new laid-back look that people are obsessed with.

The fascination with revamping former White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s wardrobe after leaving Washington continues, with people “obsessed” with the 39-year-old’s latest outfit. The mum-of-three was spotted wearing a floral yellow dress with a racy cutout detail in Florida over the weekend and it didn’t take long for social media to explode. Ivanka trump was pictured soaking up the sun alongside her husband Jared Kushner and their three children, Arabella, 9, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 5, in Miami on Saturday wearing a summer dress in straps with a dazzling cutout on her torso. She accessorized the flowing dress with a large woven hat, oversized sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. RELATED: Who is Kamala Harris’ daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff? Online, many have praised Ivanka’s new look, saying she looked “very summery” while a fan page devoted to her outfits said she was “obsessed” with the look. bright dress. “She looks so good,” commented one subscriber. “Ivanka always looks great,” added another. We don’t know where the dress comes from or how much it costs. Her casual and arguably racy ensemble is a far cry from her evening dress when she worked alongside her father, the former US president. Donald trump, as a political advisor. In their four years in power, Ivanka was never seen in an outfit that exposed her flesh and always covered her official duties. RELATED: Ivanka Trump’s scandals could come back to haunt her After moving to the Sunshine State following Mr Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden in November, Ivanka has been seen walking around Miami several times, appearing to enjoy her relaxed new lifestyle. Last week, while walking the Winter family dog, she was spotted carrying peach leggings and sports bra showing off her toned belly. She wore a white baseball cap and aviator sunglasses for the low-key outing with Jared – though the pair were flanked by two security guards. Ivanka also avoided her formal wardrobe for swimwear earlier this year, pictured in March jump into the sea in black bikini while she was on a boat with her children in Biscayne Bay in Miami. The family is currently renting a US $ 40,000 per month (A $ 59,000 per month at current conversion rates) condo at Arte Surfside in Miami while waiting to move into a $ 32 million ($ 41 million) apartment. A) property on Indian Creek Island which they purchased last year. Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | [email protected]







