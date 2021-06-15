Karen Millen Jane Moore Dress





If you’re looking for summer dress inspiration, look no further than Jane Moore’s latest outfit pick. the Cowardly Women The presenter took to Instagram to share her latest fashion pick with fans while making a short runway video. Jane was absolutely delighted with her dress, stating, “Today’s Loose Women outfit was this powder blue Karen Millen dress which is elegant yet surprisingly cool / light to wear. It’s formal enough to pass for ‘a suit’ during the day but the transition to an evening function too. “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. We totally agree with Jane and love her choice of fashion. This dress is a take on the popular utility trend, incorporating button-down details and a chic collar. Its thick belt allows you to style your hair as you wish, which allows you to create the most flattering look for your figure. Available in powder blue (as Jane wears) and also in stone, it is available in sizes 6-16 and is currently 25% off on Karen Millen’s website at £ 149.25. Karen millen Polished Wool Blend Button Utility Dress, Karen Millen, £ 149.25 Karen millen

karenmillen.com At just under £ 150, this dress is moderately expensive. While we think it’s definitely worth it for an outfit that you can wear all year round and dress smart or casual depending on where you’re wearing it, we’ve found alternative options with a more affordable price tag. , so you can get Jane’s style. seek less. V-neck linen wrap midi wrap dress with tie, M&S, £ 79 London set

brandsandspencer.com Buttoned midi dress in Tencel, M & Co, £ 39.99 M & Co

mandco.com V-neck printed maxi dress, M&S, £ 45 White stuff

brandsandspencer.com Ruffled high neck midi smock dress, M&S, £ 49 London set

brandsandspencer.com Blue will definitely be the color of summer. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

