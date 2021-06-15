Kate Middleton’s most famous maternity dress costs a lot less right now





















Last modified on Jun 15, 2021 8:40 AM BST

Laura Sutcliffe Kate Middleton wore Seraphine’s famous blue lace maternity dress during the royal tour of Sweden and Norway. You can buy Prince William’s wife’s dress for 119 during the sale.

There is no doubt about it – the duchess of cambridge knows how to style her baby bump. After being pregnant three times, she has a maternity bandage nailed down. READ: Kate Middleton’s sold-out dress is back by popular demand One of the brands she likes to wear when carrying a child is Seraphine. Their maternity clothes are stylish, fitted and so chic, so it’s easy to see why she has chosen them over and over again. They have everything from nursing tops to glamorous evening wear. Loading the player … WATCH: Kate Middleton shows off Baby Bump at the Easter service One of the first times Kate stepped out in the London-based line was in an official family photo in 2013. The cute pic features the Duchess, Prince William and Little Prince George, and you can still shop for her fuchsia bow dress that she wears in the pictures. MORE: Kate Middleton Wears Gorgeous Pre-Beloved Bracelet That Belonged To Princess Diana At the time, HELLO! spoke to Seraphine founder Cécile Reinaud and she said the effect of Kate’s royal seal of approval had a pretty dramatic effect on her business. Kate in her Séraphine dress “The Kate effect is huge and we have seen a 400% growth in sales since it became public that Kate purchased the Seraphine dresses in April 2013,” she said. Marlene Maternity Cocktail Dress, £ 119, Seraphine BUY NOW Five years later, the brand was still on her mind – For Kate’s third pregnancy with little Prince Louis in 2018, Prince William’s wife looked super stylish on the royal tour of Sweden, as she and her husband were going out for lunch with the King and Queen of Norway. Kate stole the show in Seraphine’s Marlene dress that gently brushed her round stomach and flattered her changing shape. It was covered in guipure and had pretty trumpet sleeves. Simply beautiful, don’t you think? READ: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla never tire of this affordable bag brand The dress is a bestseller of the brand and is so popular that it has become a regular in their permanent collection. Normally priced at £ 169, you can currently pick it up online for £ 119 – which is a pretty big saving. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos