Moroccos Casablanca to host a physical show at Paris Fashion Week





London Fashion Week: Reem Juan’s latest offer pays homage to Egyptian-born music icon Dalida

DUBAI: London Fashion Week hopes to be back with the usual lineup of physical shows in September, but until then LFW’s first digital approach has continued with another selection of online presentations from the capital’s creators as well than a handful of in-person events that took place June 12-14. Held over three days, the last edition saw 32 brands of clothing for women, men and accessories present their collections on the digital platform LFW, including the regional label Reem Juan. The Abu Dhabi-born womenswear designer showcased the fall 2021 collection of her namesake brands via a four-minute fashion film as part of the fashion event. Reem Juan Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Inspired by the late French icon of Egyptian descent Dalida, Juan decided to embrace femininity by creating an ultra-romantic collection that included sparkling miniskirts adorned with tiny pearls and worn with sweaters embroidered with famous Dalida lyrics such as En singing until the end and It was flower time on ignoring fear. Floral designs have popped up everywhere, whether in the form of beaded appliques on the tops or as prints on chiffon dresses and jacquard pantsuits and skirts. Reem Juan Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Black turtlenecks have an ultra-feminine touch thanks to lace collars while well-cut blazers were all the more stylish when paired with ponytail blouses. 1970s influence seeped into the offering in the form of chunky belts cinched around the waist and wide-leg denim jumpsuits. Reem Juan Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. If you are looking for a pretty dress, Juan’s latest collection offers a wide choice. The offer ended with a range of elegant evening wear featuring plunging sequined dresses, voluminous sleeve tulle dresses, beaded taffeta skirts worn with matching bra tops and crepe kaftans adorned with salmon. , peach, lemon and mint. Reem Juan Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Using technology, minimal production waste and local craftsmanship to create its clothes, the Juans collection is as chic as it is sustainable. For example, the designer used recycled taffeta to create an eye-catching yellow shirt dress with open eyelet details. Reem Juan Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Indeed, the efforts of designers will find an echo with the luxury consumer who values ​​ethical clothing.







