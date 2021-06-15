Back in fashion: Chanel enjoys strong recovery from pandemic





French luxury group Chanel plans to increase double-digit sales this year from pre-2019 pandemic levels, the group’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday after the coronavirus crisis hit revenues in 2020 . Private company Chanel, known for its tweed suits, quilted handbags and No.5 perfume, is one of the biggest brands in the global luxury industry worth 280 billion euros (340 billion dollars ) alongside LVMH (LVMH.PA) Louis Vuitton. The group’s sales last year totaled $ 10.1 billion, down 18% at constant exchange rates, larger than that seen among some competitors. LVMH’s turnover fell 16% in 2020, while that of Hermès (HRMS.PA) fell only 6%. “As we speak, we have double-digit growth from 2019 so far this year and we see no reason for this trend to change,” Chanel CFO Philippe Blondiaux told Reuters, adding to the signs that the large luxury groups are emerging more quickly from the crisis. than originally planned. He said China and the United States in particular were behind the rebound, which he saw as more than a temporary surge triggered by deprivation of purchase. “We are beyond what some have called the revenge purchase, we believe it is a deep and lasting momentum, which may not be true for everyone in the luxury industry. but it is true for the big brands which have continued to invest, as we have. “ Chanel spent $ 1.36 billion in 2020 to support its brands. Blondiaux said the strong recovery seen since fall 2020 has been widespread, encompassing Chanel’s fashion, jewelry, watches and skincare products, although revenues from its large fragrance and makeup businesses, which are highly exposed to duty-free sales, were stable compared to 2019. ONLINE OUTLIER Even when forced to close stores due to coronavirus closures, Chanel has stuck to its long-standing strategy of not selling fashion, watches and jewelry online. Instead, like many rivals, it turned its sellers into personal buyers showing the collections to customers, arranging fitting sessions and special home deliveries, and staying in touch through a new app, Blondiaux said. . The fashion house, which however sells cosmetics and perfumes online, said e-commerce sales in these areas rose 113% in 2020 and 57% so far this year. Chanel prides itself on having a strong local customer base and Blondiaux said its rule of thumb of doing 80% of its business locally rather than relying heavily on tourist shopping now holds true in China and many Asian countries. “We don’t see that changing dramatically in 2022, the repatriation (of spending) that we saw in 2020/2021 is here to stay, at least for an extended period,” he said. The group, founded in 1910 by Coco Chanel, has yet to increase its prices this year, but it could happen in the second half of the year, in line with its policy of reviewing prices worldwide twice a year, he said. he declares. The health crisis has further exposed the divide between healthier and weaker luxury brands and could accelerate the consolidation of the sector, Blondiaux said, adding however that the group owned by billionaire brothers Alain and Gérard Wertheimer had no ambition to merger and acquisition. “Chanel will not participate in this consolidation either as a target or as an acquirer. We will come out of it,” he said. ($ 1 = 0.8259 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

