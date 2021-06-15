Digital authentication could lead to the fashion resale revolution

Second-hand retail is growing rapidly as consumers and manufacturers strive to reduce waste, support a circular economy and ESG goals, and cut costs in the wake of the pandemic.

Markets and brands should collaborate on new systems to authenticate products, which would fight counterfeiting, encourage sustainability habits among consumers, and unlock increased resale growth.

The technology is there, but it needs to be scaled up to drive the industry’s growth, as well as the circular economy.

The global clothing and textiles industry was responsible for nearly 100 million tonnes of waste in 2015 – a figure that could jump at least 50% by 2030, according to World Fashion Agenda. As consumers increasingly demand sustainable production and manufacturing of the brands they love, the textile industry faces a daunting challenge. Resale platforms have developed 25 times faster than the entire retail industry in 2019. This growth expected continue as consumers flock to these sites that breathe new life into products that would otherwise be thrown away.

However, building trust in these platforms remains an industry-wide problem that no single player can solve on their own. Consumers fear that the products they buy in resale markets are not genuine. Brands can help, but currently lack a viable business and technology model to collaborate in these secondary markets. Many have also traditionally viewed the second-hand market as a threat to brand prestige and primary market sales.

Collaborations that link brands to these markets will be key to building consumer confidence in used resale platforms. Innovative technology, combined with such new creative partnership models, could drive market circularity and deliver both economic and sustainable value for all.

The used retail boom

Several trends have driven the recent growth of the online second-hand retail market: increased consumer and industry demand to drive sustainable fashion forward; a growing proportion of buyers who are comfortable with second-hand products and buying online; and consumers’ interest in saving money while managing the financial impact of a global pandemic.

Historically, brands have been reluctant to be associated with secondary markets for a variety of reasons. They feared brand dilution, had no opportunity to participate in the resale economy, and had little influence over how the brand was presented. Today, they are starting to realize that their merchandise will appear in resale markets whether they like it or not. Meanwhile, these markets are realizing that customer demands for genuine products are fundamental to fostering trust, and therefore growth, of their platforms.

However, building trust has always been a costly endeavor. Markets often use in-person brand experts to inspect items by hand and determine their authenticity based on reasonable effort. Others rely on the reviews and credibility of their salespeople.

In addition, the results of these methods were negligible. Nearly 90% of consumers are concerned about authenticity in resale markets, according to a survey conducted by the World Economic Forum, Ralph Lauren and Bain & Company between February and March 2021 of Ralph Lauren customers based in the United States. United. Authentication difficulties not only affect value, but also leave markets open to potential liability and reputational risks associated with counterfeit items.

This problem cannot be solved by a single marketplace or a single brand. Rather, the solution lies in developing an effective collaboration model for multiple brands and markets that uses flexible technology, is cost effective, and can be rapidly scaled and replicated. In other words, a digital authentication platform.

Products can be made with digital identities to track individual items throughout the value chain. If these systems could be extended to resale marketplaces via a digital authentication platform, it could help solve the authenticity dilemma for brands, marketplaces and consumers. It could also unlock new value chains from brand-market partnerships.

Creation of a digital authentication platform for the textile industry Image: EVRYTHNG

The benefits of collaboration

This solution would create multiple benefits for brands and marketplaces, ranging from sustainability (more circular value chains), to operational (lower authentication costs), to commercial (creation of new business models).

By partnering with resale markets to create a digital authentication platform, brands could increase control over their image in the aftermarket. They could access information to inform their customer relationships and product development plans, and tap into new sources of revenue in collaboration with marketplaces. By participating in the resale phase, brands would have the ability to continue to engage with consumers through multiple stages of the retail journey, creating innovative and valuable business opportunities.

From a resale market perspective, this would increase confidence in the secondary market and increase overall resale demand. After all, consumers look for branded products because they like the brand. This new digital model could also allow marketplaces to access original digital brand assets, such as item information and rich brand-curated experiences, which would facilitate product listing, database management, etc. data and better consumer engagement.

Marketplaces could also save operational costs through automation, while improving accuracy over traditional authentication methods. They may also see the prices of genuine products rise and benefit from reduced liability if counterfeit products pass through the net.

The wider impact of sustainability

Consumer demand for more sustainable circular value chains means that the growth of resale markets is probably just beginning. In addition to the potential business opportunities that this type of industrial collaboration would open, improving and growing the circular economy will provide sustainability benefits by extending the life of goods. Digital authentication could enable reliable exchange of goods with fewer transport trips to a central warehouse for inspection. Finally, the identification and elimination of counterfeits will have additional benefits in protecting society and the workforce by reducing the demand for goods from unregulated sources.