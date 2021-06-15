The Not In Paris digital exhibition visits Paris for the first time





Longchamp tote bag, Highsnobiety collaboration for ‘Not In Paris’.

Highsnobiety

Since June 2020 – after the pandemic became a thing – Highsnobiety has hosted its series of Not In Paris content exhibitions to address the fear of miss that Fashion Week enthusiasts around the world were having. In its third iteration, Highsnobiety revisits the Not in Paris content series for Mens Paris Fashion Week launched on June 16. Caf de Flora, Highsnobiety collaboration for ‘Not In Paris.’

Highsnobiety

Not In Paris is a curated multimedia series featuring art, fashion, music and design from other disciplines in addition to clothing. More brands than ever will be featured in this season’s events. Brand collaborations on new products with some of fashion and lifestyle’s most recognizable brands will be a new addition to the lay of the land that is not in Paris. A Bathing Ape sneakers, Highsnobiety collaboration for ‘Not In Paris.’

Highsnobiety

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> When we created Not In Paris last year, we wanted to distill the Fashion Week experience into a multimedia opera of online content, said Thom Bettridge, editor. Highsnobiety also orchestrated a pop-up store in the city of Paris where exclusive product collaborations will be available for purchase. Thom Browne skirt, Highsnobiety collaboration for ‘Not In Paris.’

Highsnobiety

The souvenir shop will serve the street culture community in Paris from June 19 to 26 at 198 rue de Rivoli with a selected program and the participation of collaborating designers. Brands and labels include Thom Browne, A Bathing Ape, APC, Rick Owens, Perrotin, Baccarat, B.stroy, Casetify, Gucci, Heliot Emil, Kenneth Ize, Longchamp, Maison Kitsun, Marni x Jazz Cartier, MSCHF, Patta, Paris Saint -Germain, and Caf de Flore de Paris, offering a variety of products. Bettridge adds, for us, having the honor of including collaborative products with brands we love into the mix adds a whole new dimension to the project. It takes Not In Paris off the screen and makes it something you can take home. And as we move forward, we will continue to push those boundaries. Bettridge recognizes that not attending the events in person will not take away the joy that the events can bring. Creating tangible goods has become a norm and offers more goodie options to choose from. Highsnobiety collaboration for ‘Not In Paris.’

Highsnobiety

This list of brands curated by the publisher includes styles that come in t-shirts, caps, hoodies, jackets, bags, suits and shoes. Other items include tangible items like porcelain, NFTs and more, all exclusively available at Highsnobiety Shop. The exhibition and the digital experience, as well as the collaborative products, are scheduled from June 16 to 22 Highsnobiety.com. Stay tuned to the internet if we still can’t make it to Fashion Week. The brands announced that it would be go back in the fall of 2021.

