Presentation: the very glam diary of an international fashion girl

World-renowned model, author and businesswoman Crystal Rasmussen gives us a glimpse of what it’s really like when you’re booked and busy at Fashion week

Welcome to my life. My journal. My truth. For those who have read my critically acclaimed book Dazed & Confused Magazine, you will know that I have a passion for, you guessed it, fashion. So when I was asked to go to all the fashion shows around the world in the coming month, I said: What’s the fare ? Well, that was a first row economy class seat at every show and a bag of stale Popchips, so naturally I jumped at the chance. I had to find a place to wear my heeled Havaianas in this heat, and what could be better than a fabulous fashion show? As a model myself (Google Marni xoxo) this fashion week I’m looking for glamor, expense, social conscience and a husband. So join me on my foray into the fabulous world of haute couture, browsing the parties, the buffet tables, the backstage, the frown and the contents of a Eurostar pot of tiramisu. This is The diary of a fashion girl.

SATURDAY JUNE 12 London. The home of punk. Home of Conservative-owned stationery brands. An eclectic mix of young owners and really cool people litter the streets of central London, all desperate to get the ticket I have: for Lion King: The Musical. After a quick nap in the stalls, I realize I’m late for fashion week. So I take a little car shaped bus to the BFC exhibition space where I said I wasn’t on the list. Not on the list? I made up the list! I screamed and on a quick Google the fashion PR manager did indeed find my self-written Wikipedia which confirmed that I had made up the list. I dove in just in time to see Matty Bovan, a good friend and longtime customer, win the International Woolmark Prize. Cheer up, get Mattys’ bank details, and leave just in time for the unveiling of the new McQueens collection footage I’ve shot and starred in. They were beautiful, and my dear friend Sarah (Burton) told me that the collection is all about healing, and I said yes although I have never heard that word before. Fortunately, I was just in time to get to the Ruben selby show that I have opened and closed. It was gorgeous, especially the lavender suit worn by Bimini Bon Boulash in the front row, which flipped the bird over to me as I strutted across the catwalk. But that’s exactly what happens when you’re an international model, I guess.

SUNDAY JUNE 13 I finished last night eating saffron risotto on the roof of a ScrewFix in East Kent with my good friend Chlo Sevigny and [redacted]. It was very hot, and of course I only had one factor, which meant I was as sizzling as any of the aforementioned Popchips. Nothing a little concealer can’t fix. After Chloé and [redacted] smothered my body in MAC, hopped in my fashion week sponsored airship and made the seven hour trip to central London just in time for the University of Westminster BA show which was to die for. I especially liked the chairs in the exhibition space, which relieved my burnt behind after seven hours glued to the plastic driver’s seat of a BFC-sponsored airship. No husband today, unfortunately, although I got by with a British journalist V * gue, but I blocked his number because he kept asking me if I would be on the cover of the next issue. Too much!!!

Not on the list? I made up the list! I screamed and on a quick Google the fashion PR manager did indeed find my self-written Wikipedia which confirmed that I had indeed invented the Crystal Rasmussen list.