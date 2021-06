Ahluwalia presents its first collection of women’s clothing at LFW

Rising London star Ahluwalia, who has just been announced as the winner of the BFC / GQ designer men’s clothing fund, unveiled her first joint collection for men and women during London Fashion Week. In April, the designer debuted first range of women’s clothing in collaboration with Ganni , then opting to rework the unsold fabrics and the remaining styles of the Danish brand, for her spring / summer 2022, there was a confidence, mixing her masculine aesthetic with a feminine touch, which was even more emphasized in her collaboration with British heritage brand Mulberry . The Spring / Summer 2022 collection celebrates the art, symbolism and rituals of Afro-Caribbean hair through braid-inspired couture lines, prints and embroidery, which are featured in the designers’ third short, Parts of Me directed by Akinola Davies Jr. Ahluwalia is known for merging her dual Indo-Nigerian heritage and London roots into her collections and the film explores the transcendental incarnations surrounding black and brown hair and their connection to identity, protest and expression. Image: Courtesy of Ahluwalia by photographer Laurence Ellis Ahluwalia SS22 inspired by the art, rituals and symbolism of black and brown hair Referencing the sketchbooks that Ahluwalia has relied on for years, the collection draws inspiration from JD Okhai Ojeikere photography, ’90s music videos and vintage barber shop posters. These elements were combined and became the starting point for a second graphic collaboration with British designer born in Lagos, Dennis McInnes. This is reflected in the collection through prints, laser artwork details and embroidered badges in 60s and 70s shapes, symbols of black liberation protest pride, such as an afro comb. and silhouettes of braided hair in a summery but earthy color palette of baby blues, beiges, and browns. Image: Courtesy of Ahluwalia by photographer Laurence Ellis The brand debuts in women’s clothing, building on the codes showcased in its collaboration with Ganni, with club-inspired silhouettes such as close-fitting knits, sleek fits, mini skirts, slip-on dresses. , figure-hugging silk sets and an elegant trench coat. Ahluwalia also showcased her signature denim, graphic sportswear and tailoring, giving a feminine touch to menswear with printed joggers, zipped tracksuits, jeans and suits. Image: Courtesy of Ahluwalia by photographer Laurence Ellis For men, the collection offered Ahluwalias’ patchwork aesthetic and iconic silhouettes with fitted cuts, retro tracksuits and polo shirts, incorporating braid-inspired patterns and graphics through various textile techniques such as printing. , dyeing and embroidery. The designer also added in the press release that the collection includes vintage and unused fabrics. “> Image: Courtesy of Ahluwalia by photographer Laurence Ellis Image: Courtesy of Ahluwalia by photographer Laurence Ellis

