Gendered school dress codes get an F. Here’s what schools should do instead

Strict and gendered dress codes do not reduce sexual harassment and assault on young girls. Instead, let them have some autonomy over their appearance.

A school official digitally picked up dozens of girls ‘necklines after judging the students’ tops – which consisted mostly of V-neck T-shirts – immodest. (News4JAX – YouTube)

With so many schools disciplining girls for their clothes, and now a high school in Florida edit cleavage images in your directory– it’s clear that admins are stuck in an unnecessary and even harmful mindset and need a new perspective.

I’ve been tracking the shame of bitches in schools for 25 years. I’m not against school dress codes and I don’t think students should be allowed to wear whatever they want. But something is really wrong when it has become common to hear about a 5 years in Minnesota, dressed in a summer dress, being told by the school nurse to “cover your body”, and 16 years old in Nevada who was wearing a shirt exposing her shoulders and whose teacher called two police officers to escort her to the school office, where she was forced to sit and miss class.

And last month, news broke that Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Fla. Had tampered with at least 80 photos of girls in the school yearbook; none of the boys photos were altered, including one with the boys from the swim team wearing Speedo swimsuits.

We need to stop sending these bad messages to young women.

During the 2015-2016 school year, 53 percent of public schools imposed a strict dress code, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, and girls of color are most often targeted—The National Center for Women’s Rights demonstrated that schools are more likely to remove black girls than white girls from the classroom because of their clothing.

Many administrators seem to genuinely believe that girls’ bodies are a distraction in the classroom. Maybe they recognize that this is sexist or racist thinking and are embarrassed to stick to such an outdated approach. It is clear that too many educators conclude that they have no choice but to discipline girls for breaking the “fingertip rule” (when their skirts or shorts are shorter than the tips of their fingers. fingers with arms extended along the sides) or to wear leggings with a cropped top.

While it is true that a girl’s body can distract other students’ learning, calling her out for her clothes is the worst solution. In fact, there is not a single positive result.

More attention, rather than less, is focused on his body, the opposite of the intended purpose. Having adults as well as students scrutinizing her body will likely make her anxious, insecure, and ashamed. She is told that she is a sexualized person even before she has developed an identity as a person with sexual feelings and desires. And girls are also learners; worrying about violating the dress code is a distraction for their own learning, and being kicked out of the classroom obviously makes learning impossible.

Many educators justify disciplining girls by claiming that girls should learn to dress in a way that does not invite harassment or sexual assault. But attackers harass and assault regardless of the victim’s dress code. And if school dress codes are designed to reduce the rates of harassment and assault in society at large, they are clearly a massive failure. 81 percent of American women have been sexually harassed, and 21% of American women have been sexually assaulted.

School dress codes are not the solution. Rather, they are the problem. They normalize the belief that if a woman wears revealing clothing, she “asks” for it. A better solution is to create a dress code that does not reinforce sexist or racialized stereotypes, like the one devised by Evanston Township High School in Illinois after a student Lily bond sparked a student protest against her college’s old anti-leggings rule.

If you are a teacher or administrator, you might be surprised to learn that many girls wearing tight leggings or short shorts do not seek sexual attention at all. More often than not, they choose items that they find physically comfortable against their skin and that are available in stores and online.

Some are seeking sexual attention; they want to be seen as sexy. Instead of forcing them to cover up or go home, or call the police, show curiosity and empathy – don’t you want to know why and how some of your students have come to believe that presenting a sexualized body is the preferred way to gain recognition? And if you think this outlook is unhealthy, wouldn’t it be better to explore ways to guide the student toward a healthier sense of self?

Strict, gendered dress codes teach that someone with power can, must, and will control the choices girls can make about their bodies and sexuality. The best way to reduce sexual harassment and sexual assault is to do the opposite: let girls have autonomy over their appearance and demonstrate that no one should ever have the opportunity to sexualize someone else without their consent.

