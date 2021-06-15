2 people arrested after man fell through car sunroof, shot dead in Ocean City





Man falls through sunroof of car, filmed in Ocean City; 2 orders Update: June 15, 2021 at 10:42 a.m. EDT A Reisterstown man who police said walked onto the roof of a car and fell through its sunroof was shot dead in a clash in Ocean City on Sunday, police said. Police said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was on the roof of the vehicle, believing it to be unoccupied, when he fell through the sunroof. Two men from the car got out and confronted the victim. At one point, one of the men, identified as Antonio Jermaine Epps, 27, of District Heights, shot the victim twice. The victim and the two men fled. The victim was later found at the 15th Street fire station. He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and is expected to make a full recovery. Police said police officers in Berlin found a car at a gas station in Berlin that matched the description given by the Ocean City police. Berlin Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Maryland State Police soldiers stopped the vehicle and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a loaded large-capacity drum-type magazine in the car, police said. Epps has been charged with attempted second degree murder, first degree. and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges. He remains detained without bail. A second man, Jameal Dannielle Mcleod, 28, of Capitol Heights, has been charged with three counts of complicity after the law and the gun charges. He remains detained without bail. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tip Line Police at 410-520-5136, or email them at [email protected] or call the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610 . A Reisterstown man who police said walked onto the roof of a car and fell through its sunroof was shot dead in a clash in Ocean City on Sunday, police said. Ocean City Police said officers were called around 2:52 a.m. Sunday to a downtown hotel in a shooting incident. Police said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was on the roof of the vehicle, believing it to be unoccupied, when he fell through the sunroof. Two men from the car got out and confronted the victim. At one point, one of the men, identified as Antonio Jermaine Epps, 27, of District Heights, shot the victim twice. The victim and the two men fled. The victim was later found at the 15th Street fire station. He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and is expected to make a full recovery. Police said police officers in Berlin found a car at a gas station in Berlin that matched the description given by the Ocean City police. Berlin Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Maryland State Police soldiers stopped the vehicle and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a loaded large-capacity drum-type magazine in the car, police said. Epps was charged with attempted second degree murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges. He remains detained without bail. A second man, Jameal Dannielle Mcleod, 28, of Capitol Heights, has been charged with three counts of complicity after the law and the gun charges. He remains detained without bail. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tip Line Police at 410-520-5136, or email them at [email protected] or call the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610 .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos