Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff says pandemic has had a ‘nightmare’ impact on women in the workforce





Nearly 2 million women have left the workforce since February 2020, as they juggle childcare demands and return-to-work expectations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff told “Americas Newsroom” on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic is having a “nightmare” impact on women in the workforce and explained how women can be successful in a post-pandemic world in her new book “Fearless”. “I think the pandemic has given us time to reflect,” Minkoff told co-host Dana Perino. “I think I’m hopeful that all these women will say, you know what, I’m going to start my own business. I’m going to be an entrepreneur.” WORK CLOTHING SALES GROW AS PEOPLE RETURN TO THE OFFICE Minkoff went on to say that she hopes to see an “entrepreneurial boom” and mentioned that with the help of her non-profit “The Female Founder Collective”, the program will help educate women to start their businesses. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn, but you’ll never know unless you try,” Minkoff told Perino. “If you have a passion and a desire to succeed, and a lot of courage, I tell you to take the risk.” The fashion industry, among other businesses, faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, as Minkoff said it was difficult for his team to work remotely. “I have an amazing design team and they can’t design handbags on Zoom,” Minkoff remarked. “It just doesn’t work.” The famous fashion designer predicts there will be a “slow return” to the office, but said she enjoys working with her team in person. Minkoff added that the must-have fashion item this year is “kitten heels”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “It’s the return of the heel, just a little,” she concluded. “You have to relax by walking outside in heels after we’re in the apartment. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos