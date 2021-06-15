Cover-ups that can be used as dresses: 21 choices

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Okay, but seriously: why are cover-ups so chic? We feel disappointed every time we think we see a pretty dress, only to realize that it is, in fact, a cover-up. But let’s stop here. Why are we disappointed? Who says we can’t wear these camouflages like dresses on days without a beach?

Some may need a slip or an extra layer, but ultimately there are many stylish combinations that can serve as cute summer dresses. They will also be pleasant and light for very hot days. In the idea? Check out 21 of our favorite picks!

Button covers

1. Our absolute favorite:We immediately fell in love with the oversized design, patch pockets and babydoll silhouette of this comfyBsubseach dress!

2. We also like:Inspired by the classic work shirt, this otherBsubseach dress perfectly combines sophistication and carefree pleasure!

3. We cannot forget:We can’t decide what we love most about itAkalnny’s cover-up: stripes, collar, buttons or ruffled sleeves!

Crochet cover-ups

4. Our absolute favorite: It’s easy to see why Amazon shoppers love thisJeasona’s cover-up. Just put on a little slip underneath!

5. We also like: Wear this stand-up collar Ailunsnika dress on a slip maybe even on a long body / unitard!

6. We cannot forget: We could quite imagine this short sleeve CUPSHE camouflage with a denim jacket and sneakers!

Caftan Cover-Ups

7. Our absolute favorite: The colors and pattern of this Caftan Bsubseach deserve to be exhibited. This tassel tie detail is just the icing on the cake!

8. We also like:This muslinEddoyee CaftanThe beautiful blue and orange design of s is like a serious work of art!

9. We cannot forget: If you like something simpler, Bsubseach also makes this prettystriped kaftan in a calming mix of white, black and gray!

Tie-Dye Blankets

10. Our absolute favorite:This tankdress JSQTYSL keeps things beachside with its adorable fringe trim, but can also be dressed up for brunch!

11. We also like:ThisHalife blanket looks so comfortable, and the ties that hang down from the neckline giveWe heart eyes!

12. We cannot forget:The turquoise and purple tie-dye on thissakkas dress it almost looks like fireworks!

Floral cover-ups

13. Our absolute favorite: This muslinADOME dress is a pure sensation that will soon become a wardrobe staple!

14. We also like:This fluid Back From Bali Dress has an adorable illustrated floral design all over!

15. We cannot forget:Were obviously obsessed with the acorn trim on this bestsellerCache Yincro. Put on biker shorts if it’s too short!

Ruffled blankets

16. Our absolute favorite:The ruffle details are what make this otherwise simpleThe concealment of Ekouaer and make it a must!

17. We also like:This nightieAIMAGE dress could even be dressed in heels!

18. We cannot forget:Take things off the shoulder with this bell sleeveZANZEA dress!

Simple cover-ups

19. Our absolute favorite:ThisMISFAY tank dress is about as minimal as it gets while still keeping things stylish. He has pockets too!

20. We also like:We like itColumbia dress because it wicks away moisture and cools for the beach, but trendy enough for every other day too!

21. We cannot forget:With just a small tie tied at the hem, thisBecca tank dress by Rebecca Virtue find kindness in simplicity!