Ferrari Goes Trendy And Here Are The Best Track Looks





On June 13, Ferrari launched its first haute couture collection at the company’s headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The show took place on a 427-foot runway in the plant’s production hall. Characterized by bright colors and blocks, race-inspired prints and silk shrouds suitable for men and women, the collection of 52 looks came from the mind of a 37-year-old man. Rocco Iannone, Creative Director of Ferrari and former Armani Designer. italian superstar Mariacarla Boscono first walked in the show, and the Russian phenomenon Natalia Vodianova closed, all put at French sound designer Frédéric Sanchez high energy music. It’s all leagues beyond the mass-produced polo shirts, sports shorts, sweaters, wallets and belts that Ferrari sells in its brand name stores and airport boutiques around the world. “We want to attract young people and women”, Iannone said on the company’s intention. Currently, less than ten% of Ferrari owners in North America are women. “Our targets are not only those who buy a Ferrari but also those who are aware of the brand and its values.” Fashion represents another big shift in the 81-year-old company, from roaring supercars with gas-guzzling V12 engines to technology and electric powertrains. On June 8, Ferrari announced that its the new CEO will come from a computer chip maker. On June 11, the brand announced it would be opening a ‘reimagining’ of the Cavallino trattoria, where founder Enzo Ferrari has courted for over 30 years, led by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura and designed by architect India Mahdavi. And now for luxury streetwear. “Let’s face it: if you walk into a Ferrari store, it’s not because you need another raincoat. Are you looking for something special ”, Iannone Told Women Daily Wear June 13. Ferrari’s fashion collection includes items ranging from around € 200 ($ 242) for a t-shirt to € 3,000 for a coat. It is available for sale now, online and at the company’s official stores in Maranello, Milan and Rome. The woman as a hero “Fluidity is obvious”, specify the program notes of the Ferrari fashion show: “Women have been part of the Ferrari myth, as active protagonists, from the start. Iannone says 80% of the looks are completely flowy, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXL. The collection is also off season; it will be sold in discreet product drops by June 2022. Photographer: Filippo Fior Body as machine “A car is a vehicle that is carried,” the program notes continue. “A garment can be designed in the same way. Material, color, design and function merge, envelop the body, increase its functions, reshape, protect, magnify its forms. The human body is the root in which the mechanics of the coating it and its speed have their origins. Fashion and the automobile industry collide in many ways. “ Photographer: Filippo Fior Old World, New Designs Designer Iannone, who has worked for brands such as Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Pal Zileri, has combined technical materials with the same skillful manual craftsmanship applied to the interiors of Ferrari supercars. Natalia Vodianova was one of several high-level models who paraded. Photographer: Filippo Fior Bold moves Multifunctional and durable fabrics, primary colors and architectural shapes define the Ferrari aesthetic. The shoes incorporate blocked shapes with tightening at the heels and toes. The belts mimic the harness straps used in racing cars and the tie-down straps used by racing teams to hold tires and other equipment. Photographer: Filippo Fior Puma x Ferrari These studded sneakers were designed under the brand’s license with Puma. More retail store openings are slated for later this year in Los Angeles and Miami, and next year in China. Further accessories and extended product offerings will be added later. Photographer: Filippo Fior Performance like elegance Many fabrics, like this belted trench coat, are high performance, water and wind resistant. But they still maintain a soft texture and structured drape that allows them to look classy and not look like sportswear. Although they are considered ready-to-wear, they are closer to couture than the mass-produced polo shirts, sports shorts, sweaters, wallets and belts that Ferrari sells in its branded stores and boutiques. airport around the world. Photographer: Filippo Fior Color as a heritage The bold colors of the large coats and small accessories in the collection showcase Ferrari’s signature red with the bold yellow and blue painted on many of the brand’s iconic sports cars, from the F40 and F50 to the Testarossa and LaFerrari. Photographer: Filippo Fior Close compatriots Ferrari clothing collections will be made in Italy through Ferrari’s network of suppliers and sellers. Meanwhile, the work done for the Scuderia Ferrari racing team itself goes through Armani, which has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Formula 1 powerhouse. Under the agreement, according to WWD, Armani provides formal and travel clothing for race team management, drivers and technicians. Photographer: Filippo Fior Pop Print Many silk blouses, printed stockings and twill patterns come straight from the Ferrari archives, especially magazine covers from the 1940s and 1950s. Iannone said WWD that the ideas he found there made Ferrari feel like “pop” culture, with “incredible visual heritage”. Photographer: Filippo Fior Don’t forget the sunglasses Angular, new Ray-Ban sunglasses have appeared on certain models of glasses. Photographer: Filippo Fior Sporty skirt This silk skirt is adorned with a Prancing Horse print (prancing pony) to match Puma shoes, Ferrari socks, Ray-Ban sunglasses and a deconstructed windbreaker style overcoat. Photographer: Filippo Fior Fashion in the blood The parade takes place the same year that Ferrari’s majority shareholder Exor bought a 24% stake in Christian Louboutin and a majority stake in Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia. Exor is the holding company formed by the Agnelli family, whose boss, Gianni Agnelli, ran Fiat and was the richest man in Italy. Agnelli was known for his extraordinary dress style and love of fashion. Photographer: Filippo Fior Team A The fashion show was designed by Jacob Kjeldgaard from Vogue India, with Tom Pecheux by Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci darling Paul Hanlon. Photographer: Filippo Fior Celebrity audience Professional racing drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who drive for Scuderia Ferrari, Ferrari’s Formula 1 team, attended the show. So were John Elkann and his wife Lavinia Borromeo, who wore a red Ferrraris print blouse. Photographer: Filippo Fior Fantastic Formula 1 Running heritage abounds in the collection’s bold prints, which contain elements reminiscent of Versace, Prada and even Off-White. Photographer: Filippo Fior Ferrari is getting big … Oversized jackets gave bold silhouettes on the track, incorporating vehicular elements that resembled reflective stripes of safety vests. They were paired with high socks and elegant, costume-ready shoes. Photographer: Filippo Fior … on oversized shapes There were also more suitable options like suit jackets for a go-anywhere effect. Photographer: Filippo Fior Everything in the details The show included details such as Ferrari-branded necklaces, scarves and earrings. The parade coincided with a “Ferrari Experience” event at the company’s last boutique and one later at Restaurant Cavallino, which opened to the public on June 15. Photographer: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Europe







