Fashion
Ferrari Goes Trendy And Here Are The Best Track Looks
On June 13, Ferrari launched its first haute couture collection at the company’s headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The show took place on a 427-foot runway in the plant’s production hall.
Characterized by bright colors and blocks, race-inspired prints and silk shrouds suitable for men and women, the collection of 52 looks came from the mind of a 37-year-old man. Rocco Iannone, Creative Director of Ferrari and former Armani Designer. italian superstar Mariacarla Boscono first walked in the show, and the Russian phenomenon Natalia Vodianova closed, all put at French sound designer Frédéric Sanchez high energy music. It’s all leagues beyond the mass-produced polo shirts, sports shorts, sweaters, wallets and belts that Ferrari sells in its brand name stores and airport boutiques around the world.
“We want to attract young people and women”, Iannone said on the company’s intention. Currently, less thanten% of Ferrari owners in North America are women. “Our targets are not only those who buy a Ferrari but also those who are aware of the brand and its values.”
Fashion represents another big shift in the 81-year-old company, from roaring supercars with gas-guzzling V12 engines to technology and electric powertrains. On June 8, Ferrari announced that itsthe new CEO will come from a computer chip maker. On June 11, the brand announced it would be opening a ‘reimagining’ of the Cavallino trattoria, where founder Enzo Ferrari has courted for over 30 years, led by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura and designed by architect India Mahdavi. And now for luxury streetwear.
“Let’s face it: if you walk into a Ferrari store, it’s not because you need another raincoat. Are you looking for something special ”, Iannone Told Women Daily Wear June 13.
Ferrari’s fashion collection includes items ranging from around € 200 ($ 242) for a t-shirt to € 3,000 for a coat. It is available for sale now, online and at the company’s official stores in Maranello, Milan and Rome.
