The brand behind our favorite house dress officially launches the clothing line of our dreams





Hill House Mermaid Homewear Collection Courtesy of Hill House Home Over the past year, I’ve almost declared war on athleisure, opting for easy house dresses and ventilated caftans instead of the leggings that once ruled my sartorial perch. I’ve found the dresses to be definitely more comfortable for me in the warmer months, and unlike my once-loved athletic shorts, I never feel too laid back running around town in a cotton midi. In my quest for the perfect dress, I came back to a brand’s website to shop over and over again. Hill house, known for bedding when it was launched, has since become most popular for its “Nap Dress”, famous on Instagram, a pretty answer to the always frustrating search for a room that is both cute and comfortable. But for those who aren’t totally convinced about wearing dresses 24/7, Hill House Home’s latest launch – their biggest yet! – has something for you too. The brand’s latest offerings, dubbed the Mermaid collection, arrive at hillhousehome.com on June 16 at 12 p.m. EST, and in addition to releasing the signature Ellie Nap Dress in new prints (including playful mermaid linen and an elegantly wacky emerald floral space), Hill House Home is also expanding the line to include other Clothes and accessories . Hill House Mother and Child Dresses Courtesy of Hill House Home Three new styles of Nap Dress join the range, just like smocked blouses and ruffled miniskirts, which offer endless possibilities to mix and match, as they can also be worn separately. Thoughtfully designed cardigans with ruffled collars and oversized pearl buttons make the wardrobe transition from summer to fall even easier, and lounge shorts sets serve as the perfect after-beach wear. There are even stylish options for your little ones, including nap mini dresses in three colourways and tiny versions of the trendy collar cardigan. Summer-ready accessories like cheeky caps, cat-eye sunglasses and delicate floral barrettes complete the collection. As for me, I think it’s about time I finally brought home a Nap Dress for myself … as soon as I can decide which one. Join the summer celebrations and shop the Mermaid collection here. WATCH: The nap dress is the easiest way to wear your pajamas outside the house

