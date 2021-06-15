Best fashion and beauty deals to discover – WWD

A long list of fashion and beauty brands are participating in Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Amazon is bringing back its popular two-day shopping event on June 21-22 after hosting its last iteration in October. The 48-hour event will feature savings across virtually every category offered by the ecommerce giant, as well as lightening limited-time offers.

Fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Izod and Anne Klein, among others, will participate in Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts on their clothes and accessories of up to 60%. Many beauty brands will also participate, including L’Oréal Paris, which offers 20% off makeup, skin care and hair care, and Kate Somerville, which is offering a 30% reduction on its skincare products. of the best-selling skin.

Here, WWD brings together some of the fashion and beauty offerings for you to check out during Amazon Prime Day 2021. Read on to find out more.

Anne Klein

Anne Klein watches will get a discount of up to 60% on Amazon Prime Day.

happiness

Bliss is offering 30-50% off their skin care products for Amazon Prime Day. Products that will be 50% off include its Fab Foaming 2-in-1 Cleanser and Exfoliant, Green Tea Wonder Clarifying Overnight Gel Mask, Makeup Base Jelly Cleanser, and Rose Gold Rescue Toner, among others.

Calvin klein

Calvin Klein is offering 20% ​​off their men’s clothing, such as button-down shirts, t-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts and jackets, among others.

Dose & Co.

The collagen brand is offering 20% ​​off its entire product line.

EcoTools

The beauty tools brand offers several discounts, including 25% on its Start the Day Beautifully kit, 20% on its 2 Count Brush Shampoo and 30% on its BioBlender 2 Count.

Beauty of the free man

Freeman Beauty is offering 15% off its Face Mask Variety Pack, which includes face masks like its Oil Absorbing Clay, Replenishing and Moisturizing Charcoal & Charcoal Face Mask. The brand is also offering 15% off its face mask bundle, which includes Peel Off Masks with Clay and Dead Sea Minerals.

Garnier

Garnier is offering 25-30% off its skin and hair care products. The brand is offering 30% off all micellar cleansing water packs, 25% off its Green Labs serum creams, and 30% off its Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy shampoos and conditioners, among other offers.

It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics is offering 20% ​​off its Instant Vitality pack and its Cleanse & Hydrate pack for Amazon Prime Day. Instant Vitality Set includes Your Most Beautiful You Palette, Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder and Wand Ball Brush. The Cleansing and Hydration Set includes Confidence in a Cleanser, Confidence in a Cream, and the Heavenly Luxe Facial Cleansing and Exfoliating Glove.

Izod

Izod is offering 20% ​​off men’s clothing, including polo shirts, button down shirts, shorts, pants, and more.

Kate somerville

Kate Somerville is offering 30% off her best-selling skin care products for Amazon Prime Day. The discount applies to her EradiKate Acne Treatment, ExfoliKate Cleanser, Goat’s Milk Moisturizer, Wrinkle Warrior 2 in 1, and Retinol Eye Cream, among other products.

Kenra Professional

The hair care brand is offering several discounts for Amazon Prime Day, including 50% on its brushing Spray, 40% on its Texturizing Taffy and Volume Mousse Extra 17 and 30% on other products.

L’Oreal Paris

L’Oréal Paris is reducing its make-up, skin care, hair care and coloring products by 20%. Some skin care products, such as Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Facial Moisturizer and Collagen Facial Moisturizer, get a 25% reduction.

The Chatelaine

The beauty brand is reducing its sets of hand creams and soaps for Prime Day by 15-20%.

Rope

The lip balm brand is reducing its products by 25%.

Living proof

Living Proof is offering 30% off its Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo + Full Dry Volume pack, Jumbo Dry Shampoo and Color Care Shampoo, Conditioner and Whipped Glaze pack.

Lorac

Lorac is offering 20% ​​off a selection of cosmetic products, including its Pro Palette Noir, Pro Palette Soleil, Unzipped Palette and Pro Contour Palette, among others.

Mario badescu

The skincare brand is offering 30% off their entire line for Prime Day. This includes its bestsellers such as drying lotion and facial sprays and new products like cleansing oil, gentle foaming cleanser and AHA body lotion.

Maybelline

Maybelline is offering 20% ​​off several of its products for Amazon Prime Day, including its Great Lash Mascara, Blushed Nudes Palette, SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Instant Age Rewind Concealer, and many more.

Mustela

Baby-care brand Mustela is slashing products by 25-40% for Amazon Prime Day. The discount applies to products such as its Gentle Cleansing Gel, its Baby Bath Time Set, its SPF 30 Sun Spray and its SPF 50 Face + Body Sun Lotion.

NYX

NYX is offering 20% ​​off many of its makeup products, including its Epic Ink Liner, Pore Filler Primer, Makeup Mineral Finishing Powder, Butter Gloss, and Ultimate Shadow Palette, among other products.

Real techniques

The beauty tools brand is reducing its Everyday Essentials makeup brush by 26%.

Sand & Sky

The beauty brand is offering 20-30% off its products, such as APC Mask, AEA Dreamy Glow Drops, TSW Boost Cream, and Purify & Glow Kit, among others.

Skyn Iceland

The skincare brand is offering 20% ​​off its products June 15-21, and then 25% off June 22-23 for Amazon Prime Day.

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger is offering up to 20% off select clothing for women and men.

