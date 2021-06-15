Medieval peoples suffered for fashion with their extremely pointed shoes

Up to one in three Americans suffer from bunions, those painful bumps that form on the outside of the big toe. Wearing high heels or ill-fitting shoes that squeeze the toes can make the pain worse because tight spaces increase pressure on the big toe joint. That doesn’t stop people from wearing them, however. It’s a well-established maxim that sometimes you have to suffer to be fashionable.

According to a recent study published in the International Journal of Paleopathology, the people of the European Middle Ages also endured pain in the name of fashion, in this case with shoes with exaggerated pointy toes. Archaeologists from the University of Cambridge skeletal remains studied excavated in Cambridge and found evidence that onions were much more prevalent in remains from the 14th and 15th centuries than in those of previous centuries, when more pragmatic shoes were popular. This may have increased the risk of sustaining fractures from falls.

“We were fortunate enough to study a period when there was a clear change in footwear fashion somewhere in the middle of our sample,” co-author Piers Mitchell told the Guardian. “People really wore ridiculously long, pointy shoes, just like they did in [the] Black viper [TV series]. “(You can see series star Rowan Atkinson wearing such shoes below and in this clip from the season 1 episode “Born to be king. “)

the shoes in question are known as crackles because it was thought that they came from the capital of Poland. They are also called pikes or foals (which can also refer only to the long pointed toe instead of the entire shoe). They became fashionable around 1382, when Richard II married Anne of Bohemia. Both men and women wore them, although aristocratic men’s shoes tended to have the longest toes, sometimes up to five inches. The toes were usually padded with foam, wool, or horsehair to help them hold their shape. There is evidence in the literature from this period that people sometimes tied the toes to the leg in order to walk more freely, although no archaeological evidence for the practice has been found.

It was a controversial fashion choice, with an English poem from 1388 lamenting that men could no longer kneel down to pray because of the long beak of their shoes. Charles Quint de France outright banned foals in Paris in 1368. And in 1463, the English king Edward IV was so annoyed by the trend that he passed a law prohibiting anyone who was not noble from carrying foals over two inches. Shoes were banned completely two years later, and the trend completely died out in 1475 in favor of wide square-toed shoes.

The clinical term for onions is hallux valgus, bunion, in which the joint connecting the big toe to the foot becomes deformed because the big toe leans too far towards the other toes. The causes of this problem are not entirely clear. Some people may have a genetic propensity for bunions (because they have flat feet, for example). But the condition can be exacerbated by tight shoes, high heels, and rheumatoid arthritis, among other factors, all of which can affect the biomechanics of the way you walk, increasing pressure on the toes. Since hallux plays a key role in maintaining upper body stability, this joint deformity can affect balance and lead to unstable gait. (“Bunionettes” can also form on the outer base of the little finger.)

In 2005, archaeologist Simon Mays examined the skeletal remains two sets of British skeletons; one was from the early medieval period and the other from the late Middle Ages. Mays found evidence of onions only with later remains, “consistent with archaeological and historical evidence of an increase in popularity, at the end of the medieval period (at least among the wealthier social classes), of footwear narrow and pointed that would have constricted the toes. “

The Cambridge team applied a similar osteological analysis to their own sampling of the remains, as there is evidence that medieval Cambridge residents also preferred pony-tipped shoes by the end of the 14th century. The researchers also looked at whether there was a correlation between bunions and fractures likely resulting from falls.

An example of hallux valgus, more commonly known as a bunion.

High heels, with their pointed toes, are associated with the development of bunions. Diagram Female grooming, by Dr CH Stratz (1907).

Different types of calf toe shoes. DigitalVision Vectors / Getty Images

14th century leather shoes from King’s Ditch, Cambridge. (Left) Sole of adult left foot. (Right) Sole of the child’s right foot. Cambridge Archaeological Unit

Lesions associated with bunions (hallux valgus) in the remains of adult females from an Augustinian convent. Jenna dittmar

Excavated medieval foot bones showing signs of bunions (hallux valgus). Jenna dittmar

Anterior view of the humerus of a mature adult female from the Saint-Jean-l’Évangéliste hospital cemetery, showing signs of a fracture. Jenna dittmar

The team examined the skeletal remains of 177 adults recovered from four cemeteries around Cambridge: 50 from an All Saints parish cemetery near the castle, 69 from one by St. John the Evangelist Hospital, 21 one by the Augustinian Convent, and 37 from an associated cemetery at Church End in Cherry Hinton. The review focused on evaluating the skeletal elements of the big toe for signs of bunions. The researchers also looked for evidence of fractures, with the aim of establishing a possible link between bunions and fall injuries.

The results: 18% of all skeletons examined by the researchers showed signs of hallux valgus. Among the remains that can be dated with precision, 27% of those from the 14th and 15th centuries showed traces of onions, compared with only 6% of the skeletons buried between the 11th and 13th centuries. The highest prevalence was found among the remains of the convent: 43 percent, compared to just 3 percent for the rural parish cemetery.

“The rules for the dress of the Augustinian monks included shoes” black and attached by a thong at the ankle “, in connection with a lifestyle of worship and poverty”, said Mitchell. “However, by the 13th and 14th centuries it was increasingly common for members of religious orders in Britain to wear elegant clothing, which worried senior church officials.”

Regarding the evidence of fractures, the Cambridge team found that fractures corresponding to falls were much more common in the remains of those with bunions than those without, as well as being more common in the remains of people. older people with hallux valgus than those of the same age with normal feet. This is in accordance with modern studies.

“Modern clinical research in patients with hallux valgus has shown that the deformity makes balance more difficult and increases the risk of falls in the elderly,” said co-author Jenna Dittmar. “This would explain the higher number of healed broken bones that we found in medieval skeletons with this disease.”

“Overall, the results … would be consistent with the hypothesis that foot problems caused by the adoption of fashionable shoes impacted mobility and balance, resulting in a increased risk of falls within the medieval Cambridge community, ”the authors concluded. .

However, they recognized some limitations to their study. For example, like similar studies that attempt to analyze and interpret fractures in human bones, these traumas accumulate over the course of a person’s life. Older people also often experience age-related bone loss, which leads to a higher risk of fractures. Thus, the high rate of fractures in the older samples could have had multiple contributing factors, not just falls caused by pointy and awkward shoes.

“A narrow toe box can put extra pressure on the toes and push them into a different shape, much like wearing a corset,” Emma McConnachie, spokesperson for the College of Podiatry, told the Guardian. “The findings of the Cambridge team highlight that these problems have been around for some time. It would appear that the fashion choices of the 14th century caused problems similar to the shoes we see in clinics today.”

DOI: International Journal of Paleopathology, 2021. 10.1016 / j.ijpp.2021.04.012 (About DOIs).