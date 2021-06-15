St. Johns County schools face federal dress code investigation

The United States Department of Education’s Civil Rights Office is investigating the St. Johns County School District for potential violation of federal laws for its dress code policy based on gender bias.

The school district received a complaint Monday from the OCR’s southern regional office of the Ministry of Education (complaint # 04-21-1208), alleging that its dress code unfairly targeted female students; publicly humiliated these students; and also edited only the female, not male, images in this year’s yearbook photos for Bartram Trail High School, one of nine high schools in the county’s public school system.

The complaint, filed on March 29 by mother Nancy Tray, is based on the Title IX law enacted by the Federal Education Amendments of 1972. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in programs or programs. education activities that receive federal funding.

The school district, through its spokesperson Christina Langston, offered no comment to The Record on Tuesday other than to say that administrators were working to collect and submit the data requested by the OCR.

Tray, who has been a leading advocate for a movement to overhaul what she and other parents see as a gender-discriminatory dress code policy, said she felt encouraged by the fact that the federal authorities are investigating the matter, but that she was sorry to come to this.

“From day one people have said we should bring in a lawyer. By filling out a simple online form, I was able to bring in a third party to finally look into this,” Tray said in a telephone interview with The Record Tuesday morning.

Judgments for potential Title IX violations have been rendered differently by courts in the United States over the past decades, most of them unfavorable when it comes to dress code discrimination.

In 2019, however, three students, via their parents, successfully sued a charter school in North Carolina, challenging its policy that requires girls to wear skirts and sweaters and prohibits them from wearing shorts or pants. They argued that the policy “subjects them to archaic gender stereotypes about what constitutes appropriate behavior and conduct for girls, reinforcing the idea that girls, but not boys, should dress and behave modestly. , that they are less physically active than boys, and that they should behave and dress in a way that is otherwise traditionally considered appropriately feminine. “

Dress code under the microscope

The dress code issue came to a head last school year in St. Johns County.

A March 26 full-scale inspection of student dress at Bartram Trail High School resulted in 31 students being cited for issues such as the length of their skirts or their exposed stomachs. All the violations were against female students.

As a result of the incident, parents and students began to label the district policy as sexist both in its formulation and in its application, as more than 80% of the offenses in the past three years were committed against female students, according to data provided by district officials.

According to the complaint sent by the OCR to the school district, “the district dress code targets female students based on the way it is written. The complainant also stated that in elementary, middle and secondary schools in the district, staff apply dress code requirements differently for women The complainant said that, for example, school staff violate the dress code for female students who wear shorts or wear shorts that do not meet the dress code length requirements, but not male students.

“Further, the complainant alleged that by enforcing the dress code, staff publicly humiliate and humiliate female students in front of their peers. As an example, the complainant said staff would kick female students out of the classroom or stop them in hallways or other commons and ask them to go to the office, where they are then held until change their clothes, have their parents bring them another set of clothes, or have a principal send students back to class. “

The investigation, according to documents received by the school district, will also focus on whether the female students involved in the BTHS dress code sweep were embarrassed by their peers when they “lined up in the halls while staff determine if they violate dress code. For example, the complainant described an incident that occurred in March 2021 at Bartram Trail High School. The complainant stated that staff lined up ninth grade students and, if they were wearing tank tops and a hoodie, told them to take off their hoodies, which meant that they were only wearing one tank top, which is a dress code violation. also said staff told female students to hold their hands above their heads to see if their shirts were showing their stomachs.

Editing Phonebook Photos Makes Headlines

Finally, the complaint will attempt to determine how and why faculty members at Bartram Trail High School altered photos in the annual directory of students whose dress of school staff was found to be a violation of the dress code, while photos of male students have not been retouched.

News of the controversy national and international titles.

“The complainant further stated that some of the students made fun of their photos in the yearbook,” according to the complaint.

The school district is currently working to reissue unchanged versions of the directory.

The OCR has asked the St. Johns County School District to return the data requested through the complaint within the next 15 days. The OCR notes that a more in-depth investigation, including interviews and / or an on-site visit, may also be necessary.

A 15-member committee made up of district leaders, principals, deans, parents and students tasked with reviewing district dress code revisions was scheduled to meet on May 27, but the district canceled the meeting at the end of the day. last minute. As outside the press on Tuesday, the meeting had not been rescheduled.