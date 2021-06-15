X-Force has the worst new costumes at the X-Men’s Hellfire gala

The X-Men’s Hellfire Gala sees Marvel’s mutant heroes in shocking new outfits. But X-Force is by far the worst dressed team of the evening.
Warning: contains spoilers forX-Force # 20!
There was no shortage of hypeX Men‘s Hellfire Gala, especially when it comes to its fashionable attendees, but now that the fateful night has arrived, it seems X-Force got the short end of the fashion stick. Almost everyone in attendance must have made some mutant fashion statements, but while the security team didn’t get the same opportunity, they still got a new look with terrible uniforms for the night.
Marvel marketed the Hellfire Gala as some sort of catalytic event that will usher in a new era for the X-Men and for the Marvel Universe as a whole. Taking place over twelve titles that will be released throughout the month of June, the event takes place over one night, but is linked through multiple perspectives and stories. And while the upcoming events are of enormous significance, sparking intense anticipation, one of the evening’s most immediately iconic things is fashion. After all, who doesn’t want to see their favorite characters reimagined in stunning gala outfits?
Unfortunately, in X-Force # 20, the team is assigned to security for the big event, and in turn, Beast, Wolverine, Sage, Domino, and Kid Omega are all outfitted for matching uniforms. No unique designs approved by Jumbo Carnation that perfectly match their powers and characters. No, instead, they arguably get the most boring outfits of all the mutants around. The creative team behind this issue (Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, Guru-eFX, Joe Caramagna and Tom Muller) do their best to bring a polished touch to the security details, but their sets are pale compared to all the other mutants. present. It makes sense for them to be in uniform for convenience, as they need to stand out and stay on high alert, but it’s still a shame that they don’t take more advantage of the extravagance that defines the evening . Instead, they get sticky black jumpsuits (literally body-suit), bolo ties and white pockets that at least refer to the history of X-Force.
It wouldn’t be too surprising if characters like Wolverine and Beast preferred this, but it’s hard to imagine the others not feeling at least a bit left out by the black and white box they’ve been placed in. While the only thing Wolverine feels left out is the open bar, Sage hints that she’d rather enjoy the gala than protect it, solemnly declaring that she is “fully dressed with nowhere to go” and that his job is “sit down for a living.”Kid Omega in particular is not well served by his uniform, especially since he recently got a new costume to signify his more heroic demeanor as a big telekinetic X-Force cannon.
Given how extreme the gala outfits of the other heroes are – some, like Emma Frost, receiving multiple costume changes – the X-Forceuniform looks particularly straightforward. The intention is clearly that the mutant secret services do not draw attention to their presence; a task that will be made even more difficult by the former member of the Deadpool team who crushes the party and the delegates of Terra Verde transform into terrifying plant monsters. Fortunately,X-Forceare on the case, giving them at least some excitement as theX MenThe defining celebration of the era continues.
