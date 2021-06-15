‘Halston’ star Ewan McGregor and team tell the truth about the fashion designer – Deadline

Deadline



The latest limited series from Netflix and Ryan Murphy, Halston, came to Deadline’s virtual screening series on Monday, when I spoke with star Ewan McGregor who plays the eponymous character, the bon vivant fashion designer and social gadfly who made a huge name for himself and his mark before running out far too soon. Supporting roles were Krysta Rodriguez (who plays girlfriend Liza Minnelli), Rebecca Dayan and Gian Franco Rodriguez who also joined our conversation, with director Dan Minahan, costume designer Jeriana San Juan and production designer Mark Ricker. They all spoke about the challenges of re-creating the swing disco era of Halston’s heyday in New York City, and what they learned along the way.

“I had never encountered such a dramatic story. The meteoric rise, the incredible achievements of this designer, his influence on the culture, then the fact that his name and his company were taken away from him, his identity, was for me a very strong and very American archetypal story that had to be told ” , Minahan opened up about his 20-year quest to bring Halston’s story to the screen – a much easier task when Ryan Murphy joined the group as a producer and put Netflix on the line.

(LR) David Pittu as Joe Eula, Ewan McGregor as Halston, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

McGregor isn’t new to playing real-life characters, but Halston was one he was completely unfamiliar with when he was first approached. “I didn’t know him at all and that was part of my fascination with him. I arrived completely open-minded and was so impressed with Dan. And Dan showed me these amazing photographs of this very famous man that I didn’t know, and I could tell from the photographs that he was incredibly interesting and complex, and I was intrigued by him. I was intrigued by the world, by the weather, by the type of society, by the culture of it all, I guess, ”he said. “And then I went and read a little about Halston and looked for him and found out a little about him and then I jumped on it.”

Much of the role depended on McGregor’s credibility as the dean of fashion, which took the star a lot of extra work.

“Jeriana (Halstoncostume designer) taught me a lot about clothes. I mean looking at the clothes, and literally how to drape, you know, and pin. I was very, very aware that if I didn’t get those details right, it would be a real bummer, and you know, if I didn’t seem like I knew what I was doing with a pin. And those little details – I want to be able to do it without looking at what I was doing, ”he said. “And he was still looking at himself in the mirror, just soaked in beauty in a way that was really, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone who kind of takes the world inside him like that.”

“I looked at the clothes in a very different way while we were shooting, you know, before the shoot, when we were shooting in New York. I was always looking at people’s clothes and trying to imagine how they could. go together and where the seams were. I kind of became obsessed with looking at people’s clothes. In fact, I got in trouble for eyeing people.

As for Rodriguez and playing an icon like Minnelli, she was very aware of what not to do.

“I think it’s a challenge, but it’s also a freedom and I was so inspired by her early work, the things she did before being Liza, and the way she would find her way. and testing jokes and testing songs and seeing what would work, and I loved watching her grow, ”she said.“ And that’s where I was inspired by that because I think ‘she and Halston met and created each other, and one doesn’t exist without the other in the characters we know now, and so it was fun to see what she could be like before that she didn’t meet him, and that was what I was really focusing on and trying to make her be real and free myself from what, you know, we knew before about her.

“And because, yeah, there are some parts where we make the series numbers almost meticulously recreated, but we don’t know how she ever interacted with Halston behind closed doors with her feet curled up on the couch, eating chicken.” and watch TV together, like we don’t see it. So, it was actually a freedom rather than a challenge to be able to create this person and sketch it entirely from scratch.

