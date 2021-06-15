The best loose dresses that won’t cling to your body, even on the hottest summer days





We revel in the summer weather and the fashion that goes with it: discreet strappy tops, pedicure sandals, woven tote bags. But on the thickest and hottest days, the best loose dresses are our saviors. The kind so light and effortless, you almost feel uncovered without in fact revealing anything. Were talking about breathable cotton and linen fabrics, airy, bare-skinned (but not too much) silhouettes, and most importantly, empire-waisted or waistless dresses that float around your body rather than clinging to it. Dresses that do not tighten and give way to lightness with every step. Now, before we assume that all non-sticky dresses are shapeless, let us detail the stylish variety on offer. First of all, it’s about fabric. Cotton poplin, hemp and linen are some of the best natural fibers for a heat resistant style. Each offers breathability with structure, pulling away from the body for a comfortably airy feel. And then there’s linen, which is truly the best fiber to wear on the hottest days. We love a floral option from Johanna Ortiz, a hunter green dress from Reformation, and a strappy dress from Jonathan Simkhaiall in linen and linen blends. The silhouette is another essential factor. Roomy caftans and empire sizes are, indeed, the epitome of scorching days, labels like Merlette and Hill House Home are goldmines for such styles. For a more airy feel, you can choose your favorite model, as the sweaty ravages of extreme humidity are no match for it. Even styles with sleeves can be refreshing in flowing fabrics and A-line silhouettes. We love the shirt dresses from Veronica Beard and MarquesAlmeida which offer all the polish of a crisp brogue with all the breeze of a kaftan. And speaking of kaftans, they are the ultimate garment for keeping cool. Tory Burch makes an excellent one. No matter where your summer takes you, discover 42 elegant dresses without hanging on. Dresses without size The best loose dresses are able to float around your body because they have no waist at all. Consider these size zero dresses ideal for hot summer days. Caralyn Rails Ruffle Mini Dress Hill House Home Caroline Nap Dress Nap bohemian babydoll dress Oscar de la Renta low-rise cap-sleeve cotton-poplin dress Merlette Soliman cotton trapeze dress Babydoll dress Staud mini Meadow $ 335 $ 235 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Loose shirt dress You can still look polished when you go non-sticky. Buttons on the front will do the trick. Gingham cotton midi dress By TiMo Buttoned midi dress with sea eyelets Shirt dress Veronica Beard Jemila Marques’Almeida asymmetric patchwork dress Linen dresses Whether a one-shoulder neckline, suspender or halter speaks to you, a linen dress is the epitome of summer. Johanna Ortiz Asymmetric Galapago Print Linen Maxi Dress Jonathan Simkhai ruffled linen-blend midi dress Reformation Jacqueline linen midi dress Lisa Marie Fernandez Carolyn – Linen Blend V-Neck Maxi Dress Thread of Life Gloria linen maxidress Tiered dresses From ultra-puffy to slightly flared, ruffle dresses are the ultimate in non-grip. Plus, they’re friendly to wedding guests! Luna Bird & Knoll ruffled cotton maxi dress Cinq Sept Yanin pinstriped chambray dress with ruffled sleeves Cara Cara Harbor Island Cotton Midi Dress Tanya Taylor Gia midi dress Hi Lucia Gioia – Tie seersucker midi dress Ulla Johnson Lune floral-poplin tank dress Caftan dresses A heroic piece in hot weather for many cultures, the caftan is a staple of leisure time. But don’t discount it for weekday clothes with sleek accessories, it’s a win for the non-stick style. Tory Burch Iris embroidered linen kaftan Cuyana Deep V-Neck Maxi Kaftan Etro embroidered cotton-blend dress Le Sirenuse Positano New Hood printed cotton veil kaftan Pippa Holt No.245 embroidered cotton kaftan Gucci floral-embroidered organic linen kaftan Empire waist A close cousin to the waistless dress, the empire waist catches you just below the bust, then slides over your body everywhere else. Sleeper Atlanta Shirred Off-the-Shoulder Linen Midi Dress Rosie Assoulin off-the-shoulder printed cotton long dress with puffed sleeves Hill House Home Athena Nap Dress Helena cecilie bahnsen helena balloon-sleeve organic cotton midi dress Anaak Josephine scoop-back habotai silk midi dress Zara dress with cut out embroidery

