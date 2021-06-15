Alabama men’s basketball forward James Rojas suffers from an ACL tear





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama male basketball player James rojas suffered an ACL tear in his left knee, head coach Oats Nate confirmed. The 6-8, 220-pound senior forward underwent successful left knee surgery on Tuesday morning and is expected to make a full recovery with the anticipation of playing in the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference season. The surgery was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Dr Cain also performed an ACL on Rojas’ right knee in 2019, in which the Jamestown, NY native responded well to aggressive treatment. and made a full recovery. The Head Coach Oats Nate comments “We are disappointed to lose Rojas, but he is as tough as them. He had a similar injury two years ago in his right knee and has responded well to the rehabilitation process. I am confident he will tackle this rehab of aggressively, in the same manner and will be surrounded by the best doctors, sports coaches and sports medicine professionals to help him through the process. We are confident that he will be available to us during the SEC season. “ Played in 30 contests making a start during the 2020-21 campaign

Average 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game

Ranked second on the team with 18 ground dives while also earning a pair of Hard Hat awards

Got 15 of 5 points on 8 shots from the ground against Florida (1/5) to go with seven boards while shooting eight fouls that resulted in nine free throw attempts (5 of 9) which were all career best numbers

Injured in his right ACL before the 2019-2020 season and received a medical red shirt that year For all the latest team information, follow AlabamaMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General sports news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos