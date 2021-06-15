Pop-Up Commonpoint Closet Shop in Queens helping those in need get dressed for that big interview – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – With the opening of the city, many people are looking for a job, but adapting to work comes at a cost which can be difficult for some.

A Queens nonprofit shows CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis how she helps people get ready for work for free.

Among the stores at Bay Terrace Mall is a new pop-up store called Commonpoint Closet.

It’s a place for Rahina Ahmed, who lost her job during the pandemic, to collect work clothes donated for an upcoming interview.

“I am so, so happy. I don’t even know how to express myself. It’s just amazing to collect things… for free, ”said Ahmed.

It’s a store set up by Commonpoint Queens, the same nonprofit that linked Ahmed to his job interview through his new social service center in Elmhurst called The Hub.

“Our services have really exploded over the past 16 months, both in terms of the needs in Queens and the number of people in Queens who have been displaced from their jobs,” said Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint Queens.

Ellman says the organization’s goal is to break down the barriers that often prevent people from getting jobs.

“You don’t have to choose between your errands this month and a suit for a job. You can feel like you are on an equal footing and you can feel like you are having a worthy experience coming here, ”said Ellman.

And they’re also helping many people get to the store, with a bus collecting pickups in Queens and even high schools, to help teens in the city’s youth summer employment programs prepare. for internships.

“We outfitted so many community members with their very first costumes,” Ellman said.

Buyers will also be greeted by hiring companies.

“So not only can you buy the perfect outfit for a job interview, but you could also be connected to a potential employer,” Ellman said.

A Queens resident not only helps people choose appropriate attire as a volunteer, but she also gets the items she needs – a win-win.

“It’s a great cause. Hope people really enjoy all these beautiful clothes. There are a lot of good things here, ”she said.

Commonpoint Closet will be open until Friday and will welcome anyone in need to come and shop.

The real estate owners of the Cord Meyer Mall have provided space at Commonpoint for the pop-up. You can sign up for your shopping experience or enter directly. For more information, CLICK HERE.