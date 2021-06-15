Fashion
Pop-Up Commonpoint Closet Shop in Queens helping those in need get dressed for that big interview – CBS New York
NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – With the opening of the city, many people are looking for a job, but adapting to work comes at a cost which can be difficult for some.
A Queens nonprofit shows CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis how she helps people get ready for work for free.
READ MORE: Long Island nonprofit that builds homes for people with disabilities gets overwhelming public support after power tool theft
Among the stores at Bay Terrace Mall is a new pop-up store called Commonpoint Closet.
It’s a place for Rahina Ahmed, who lost her job during the pandemic, to collect work clothes donated for an upcoming interview.
“I am so, so happy. I don’t even know how to express myself. It’s just amazing to collect things… for free, ”said Ahmed.
It’s a store set up by Commonpoint Queens, the same nonprofit that linked Ahmed to his job interview through his new social service center in Elmhurst called The Hub.
“Our services have really exploded over the past 16 months, both in terms of the needs in Queens and the number of people in Queens who have been displaced from their jobs,” said Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint Queens.
Ellman says the organization’s goal is to break down the barriers that often prevent people from getting jobs.
“You don’t have to choose between your errands this month and a suit for a job. You can feel like you are on an equal footing and you can feel like you are having a worthy experience coming here, ”said Ellman.
READ MORE: Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses the criticism of the colorism of the film “In The Heights”
And they’re also helping many people get to the store, with a bus collecting pickups in Queens and even high schools, to help teens in the city’s youth summer employment programs prepare. for internships.
“We outfitted so many community members with their very first costumes,” Ellman said.
Buyers will also be greeted by hiring companies.
“So not only can you buy the perfect outfit for a job interview, but you could also be connected to a potential employer,” Ellman said.
A Queens resident not only helps people choose appropriate attire as a volunteer, but she also gets the items she needs – a win-win.
“It’s a great cause. Hope people really enjoy all these beautiful clothes. There are a lot of good things here, ”she said.
Commonpoint Closet will be open until Friday and will welcome anyone in need to come and shop.
NO MORE NEWS: Fireworks to honor essential workers tonight as New York lifts most COVID restrictions
The real estate owners of the Cord Meyer Mall have provided space at Commonpoint for the pop-up. You can sign up for your shopping experience or enter directly. For more information, CLICK HERE.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]