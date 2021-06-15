Inacio Ribeiro relaunches Clements Ribeiro with shiny cashmere knits – WWD

LONDON – Inacio Ribeiro launches a wave of color at London’s Rainbowwave showroom as he relaunches the Clements Ribeiro brand after a seven-year hiatus.

Ribeiro and his wife Suzanne Clements ended their ready-to-wear brand in 2014, and have since focused on other projects.

Clements started painting and posts her work on Instagram as @officialsuzanneclements, while Ribeiro has been a consultant for various UK and international brands including Benetton and Toast.

The pandemic and the months spent in lockdown fueled Ribeiro’s entrepreneurial spirit, and he decided to relaunch the label, with Barrie, the Scottish company owned by Chanel, producing the cashmere knitwear.

“I thought the end of the pandemic would be a good place to start over,” said Ribeiro, who is still based in London with Clements and their son and daughter. “It’s a time of new things and new ideas. “

He’s doing it again slowly, selling the first collection of 16 “super, super colorful” cashmere designs at Rainbowwave starting this week. Although Clements was not involved in the design, Ribeiro said she keeps a watchful eye and acts as a sounding board.

He designed dresses, skirts, pants, tunics, cardigan and long hoodie, all with the vibrant stripes and palette that Clements Ribeiro has long been known for.

The designer worked in diagonal stripes that extend to the edges of a loose knit top and a matching midi skirt. The multi-colored stripes were designed to match, while the chevron is Ribeiro’s leitmotif. The designer mixed stripes of pink, yellow and orange for a loose cardigan.

Ribeiro is keeping a close eye on distribution, focusing on the brand’s e-commerce platform, which will be relaunched in October, and looking to partner with select retailers.

There will be two collections per year, with the first arriving in stores in November.

Retail prices range from just under £ 400 for a tank top (one of the brand’s signature twinsets it revives) to £ 1,500 for the hooded tunic. The average price is 600 to 800 pounds.

The model for Ribeiro’s lookbook is Eddie Ashley, Laura Ashley’s granddaughter and an artist.

He tested the waters last year with a very small collection known as the Cat Lover, which Rainbowwave also sold. It was named after his habit of posting photos and videos of cats every Saturday on Instagram.

Maria Lemos, founder and director of Rainbowwave, said the showroom started with Cacharel as its first client in 2002, when Clements and Ribeiro were creative directors.

“So it’s really nice to be a part of the brand’s awakening in 2021. Clements Ribeiro has been and continues to be unmatched in terms of the quality of Barrie Cashmere in Scotland and with its distinctive use of color the brand feels so good. for now, because it just makes people smile, ”Lemos added.

Ribeiro and Clements met at Central Saint Martins, got married soon after graduation, and launched their brand in the early ’90s in London, quickly becoming one of the must-see shows of Fashion Weeks. from the city.

Their cashmere knits quickly became popular with Britpop musicians, such as Jarvis Cocker, actors including Nicole Kidman and a very young Kate Moss.

In 2000, at the height of their popularity, they were appointed co-artistic directors of Cacharel, where they remained for seven years. During this time, they showed their knitwear and rtw collections in Paris.

Over the years, designers have turned to different categories including men’s wear, footwear, maternity wear, and children’s wear.

Partnering with Barrie on manufacturing should take this latest iteration of Clements Ribeiro to another level.

Barrie is based in Hawick, in the Scottish Borders region, the heart of cashmere and merino wool manufacturing since the late 18th century. She was making Chanel’s two-tone cardigans for decades before the French giant bought the company from its indebted owner Dawson.

Barrie is now part of the Paraffection subsidiary of Chanel, along with companies such as Maison Lesage, Goosens and Maison Michel. Barrie sells its collections online and through its boutiques rue Cambon in Paris and Conduit Street in London.